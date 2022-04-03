three men assault a man in a wheelchair

EFE Latam Videos

Russian troops withdraw from kyiv but its inhabitants do not believe that it is the end

kyiv, Apr 1 (EFE) .- Russian troops are withdrawing from the surroundings of kyiv and the province of Chernigov, to the north, but the communities on the outskirts of the capital, close to the battlefront, still do not feel left out of danger nor do they trust the negotiations that were resumed today electronically. The Russian Army has “partially” abandoned the occupation in the kyiv area and its troops are heading towards the Belarusian border, since “the enemy has suffered significant losses and failed to blockade and capture the capital” and is going to focus on controlling the east and south, reported the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian authorities celebrated today that more towns in the northwest of kyiv are under their own control, but there are still Russian troops in the strategic cities of Bucha or Hostomel, for which they asked their inhabitants not to return to the area yet, where they believe that the Russians have planted mines and poisoned the water. SKEPTICISM IN THE STREET However, skepticism reigns among the population of kyiv about the true Russian intentions, and they doubt that the negotiations that the parties resumed online today will serve to find a lasting solution. “I don’t know if they are leaving. At the moment they are regrouping. We’ll see if they go to Donbas, Mariupol or go back to kyiv,” said Viktor, a 37-year-old from Kiev, who believes that Russia is using the negotiations just to buy time. and not for a ceasefire. In the village of Sofiivska Borschahivka, a residential area located halfway between the center of the capital and the Russian-occupied towns on the northwestern front of kyiv, they are still talking about the missile that fell on a building three nights ago, killing a neighbor. . The Russian troops came to be about 10 kilometers from his urbanization. Now they are further away, about 25 kilometers away, still within missile range, so the danger persists. “I no longer believe that we are safe anywhere, nor that the peace negotiations can reach a ceasefire soon,” Vladislav told Efe, while observing from the street how the wooden planks that protect the windows of his house, whose windows were shattered by the impact of the missile. The projectile fell on that quiet middle-class urbanization shortly after midnight, while Vladislav watched on television in the company of his dog the daily speech that President Volodimir Zelenski offers at that time. “We didn’t have time to get scared or to react. Just to hide”, -he points out- since the sirens didn’t sound as it was a small and undetectable missile for the alarm systems, but powerful enough to reach Sofiivska Borschahivka from positions russians MISSILES STILL NEAR A large hole in the ground in front of the front door of Vladislav’s house is the mark left by the missile, but it also caused holes in the façade, smashed the door, left the windows of the first five floors without glass and shattered several parked cars. “That night was all horror. The explosion took me out of bed and I hit my face,” recalls his neighbor Vadim Volderiv, a 55-year-old man proud of his soldier’s son, in command of a tank at the front from the east. But like Vladislav, he never considered leaving his house to go somewhere safer. “I’m not going anywhere,” he cries. In another residential complex of Sofiivska Borschahivka, its neighbors have organized to guarantee the protection, surveillance and security of the entire urbanization, in which more than 3,000 people lived before the war, but now only 700. Many left because Russian troops arrived to be only 5 kilometers away, but some 200 have returned in recent days, as Ukrainian troops gain ground in the area. “We have organized ourselves into seven groups to have this defended seven days a week, 24 hours a day, during the 37 days of war. Every day we look for enemies and defend ourselves against anything,” Volkov Mykhailo, one of the the leaders, stationed at a makeshift checkpoint that monitors the documentation of all the neighbors every time they enter and leave. Concrete blocks, wood and sandbags make up barricades that, placed every few meters, mark out the street that leads into this upper-middle-class private development, with a school, park and shops inside. But once you pass the automatic barrier, you experience a false oasis of peace, with children playing, couples walking hand in hand, scenes that are not seen in the rest of kyiv. “It seems calm, but I’m not sure we’re still safe. A few days ago there was a lot of noise from the battles nearby, we were lucky that no shells fell here,” says Nadia, a 44-year-old resident of the urbanization, who also does not believe that another place in the country could be safe for her. “At least here is my house and I want to believe that this will end soon,” she says half sobbing because her husband was recruited to go to the front only four days ago. “The war is not over,” she warns. Sara Gómez Armas (c) Agencia EFE