Three Methods to View Instagram Stories Without Being Discovered

Beyond the Photographs hanging on the wall, there are many who take advantage Instagram to share his life through storiesthe calls stories. Many users decide to share their day to day with their followers through this channel, with images, videos and texts that last over time for just 24 hours.

For whatever reason, some of the users prefer that the person who posted a story can’t see what you’ve donesince the application of Goal reveal who did it. Some refer to reasons of Privacywhile others for more reasons banal.

Instagram does not offer us a direct option to see stories without being seen Jenny Kane/AP

In any case, Instagram does not offer us a direct option to than those people who do not want to be discovered watching a story. Despite this, there are some options to visualize stories of Instagram without being seen, among which we highlight three.

Three methods to see stories without being seen



In the first place, one of the most recurrent methods traditionally is to put the airplane mode. With this formula, we will be able to see the stories that we have loaded in our application, without the visualization being registered when not be connected to the network. Important: before reactivating the internet connection, we must completely close Instagram.

On the other hand, we can also choose a third party application that allows us to see these publications without being seen, with what is called a visualizer of stories. There are different applications to do this, but they all ask for a requirement: that the account to ‘spy’ be public.

We highlight three options to view Instagram stories without being seen AP

Finally, we can also use a secondary or alternate account. Either with an account that does not give us problems that our visualization is registered or another one created expressly in this regard, we will be able to see certain Instagram stories without too many headaches (as long as it is a public profile or that you have previously accepted us).