Three migrants try to cross into the United States with a unique camouflage

The Border Patrol in the Santa Teresa sector, in New Mexico, detained three irregular migrants who were trying to cross the southern border of the United States. This trio of people wore a unique camouflage to try to go unnoticed in the desert.

This was confirmed by the head of the sector of the aforementioned patrol, Gloria Chávez, in her profiles on social networks.

The unique thing about their camouflages is that they were ghillie suits, which are frequently used by snipers, observers and animal hunters.

The main idea of ​​using this type of “costume” was to wear colors similar to the dry brush in the desert near Santa Teresa.

In other words, being camouflaged in this way was synonymous with blending in with the surrounding elements on the ground.

More Cuban migrants arrive at the southern border

Regarding the current migratory wave, the United States Customs and Border Protection Office revealed alarming data on the subject.

Last July, the number of Cubans who arrived at the southern border of the United States increased considerably.

However, not only those born on the Island stood out in these official statistics. The number of irregular migrants from Venezuela and Nicaragua also rose.

The Customs Office itself indicated that migrants from these three countries represented 37% of the so-called non-Mexican encounters so far this fiscal year. In the five-year period from 2014 to 2019 they represented 8%.

On the other hand, the aforementioned Office published that the number of general encounters with migrants decreased slightly in July for the second month in a row.

However, every day more people decide to undertake long and risky journeys through several countries to fulfill the “American dream”.