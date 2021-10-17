Three millimeters a day, the review of Richard Matheson’s famous novel

Richard Matheson he was one of the most influential writers on the science fiction imagination in the second half of the 20th century. In addition to being a great source of inspiration for other authors including the famous Stephen King, it was Matheson who wrote the screenplay for one of the first films of Steven Spielberg, Duel (1971), based on the novel of the same name. Almost all of Mathson’s stories had a single man as the protagonist and described in an anthropological and psychological key the loneliness of modern man. However Three millimeters per day (The Shrinking Man) is one of the few novels by the author he deals with topics of great importance and it addresses deeply ingrained human concerns, particularly masculine ones that somehow undermine near-toxic manhood.

Three millimeters per day: the existential challenge between a man and a spider

The protagonist, in fact, is Scott Carey, a man who suddenly finds himself abandoned and forgotten by everyone because of his tiny size. Not too long ago, in fact, he was a person like many others, with a family consisting of a loving wife, a loving daughter and a cat. He had a job and a very nice house. Due to contact with waste altered by some radiation, Scott suffered severe pituitary gland decompensation and from that moment the body began to decrease in size by three millimeters per day.

The protagonist, therefore, will find himself sinking into a constant and unstoppable nightmare which is his very existence. Three millimeters less per day they may seem few, but in a short time from 180 centimeters it is found to be a few millimeters high and in such a situation monstrous fears and animalistic instincts begin to arise in a world that becomes increasingly unknown and large. So what before that moment had always been a normal and dusty cellar, will become a horrid theater of titanic dimensions. Thus begins a terrible odyssey in which the little man will find himself struggling with daily hunger and the presence of a creepy and aggressive black spider which physically represents the terror with which Scott must coexist on a daily basis.

A constant tension right from the cover

Matheson’s work has influenced a number of great fantasy, science fiction and horror writers: the aforementioned Stephen King and Ray Bradbury they are among the greats who have recognized a debt to him. Matheson’s 1956 novel Three millimeters per day is a tense and engaging story that stands out right from the new cover of the latest reissue published by Mondadori Oscar Vault (the translation is edited by Eladia Rossetto).

This has a predominantly red and black graphic that narrows towards the helpless white-colored protagonist who is threatened by a spider also in white. It makes perfectly understand the feeling of terror and blockage of the protagonist and visually pushes the reader to discover more. The extremely compact size of the volume also allows you to experience tension wherever you want.

The story, on the other hand, presents a structure composed of one rhythmic temporal alternation of psychological narratives during the dramatic shrinkage in front of his family interspersed with moments of tension during the exploration in the immense cellar. In the first parts we can observe the first tacit and then explicit desperation of his wife who tries to do everything to help him, including even protecting him from the cat or putting him in a small dollhouse when the size becomes too small.

Scott, however, is increasingly engrossed in his fate since when he discovers that there is no cure for his situation he begins to develop a psychological defense to avoid going crazy in front of his family and the whole world around him.

Loading... Advertisements

There writing it is linear, lucid, unstoppable and engages from the very first pages. The new existential state shown in the first chapter immediately describes the instability of the character who finds himself living one almost tragicomic situation whose fate he already knows. After all, Matheson is one of the most prestigious writers of horror stories and full of paranoia that are also transferred to the reader. Thanks to its high ability to tell simple events in a profound and credible way, the story becomes anxious and at the same time unexpectedly realistic.

Matheson himself, by the way, wrote Three millimeters per day as he sat in his basement, looking around for inspiration: what obstacles, like the family cat or the menacing black spider, would a man have to face while living his last days in such an environment? What tools could he use against these “enemies”, perhaps a needle that could serve as a spear?

Much more than “simple” science fiction

What makes it Three millimeters per day much more than a classic science fiction story is the progressive view on the idea of ​​masculinity. Carey’s physical contraction is obviously the most powerful symbol of this loss of male confidence and it relates perfectly to the society of postwar period. It is no coincidence that the prominent elements are the upheaval of the concept of the American family and the growing new threat of the Cold War with the shrinking of Carey determined precisely by the interaction with genetically mutated substances.

Just the reduction in physical size leads to various severe knock-on effects: cannot go to work and therefore can no longer be the head of the family. He can’t make love to his wife. It can’t be a father. His great nemesis and threat becomes a spider which, not surprisingly, is one Black Widow which foreshadows his wife’s widowed status and pits Matheson’s male lead against a deadly enemy, literally known as the male eater of her own kind.

At the same time, the biographical note concerning the economic difficulties that characterized the same author allows us to glimpse a small positive message for all those who, despite finding themselves in extreme difficulties, have the courage or the strength to continue.

Several times, in fact, we speak of suicide and how in that situation it can be the only solution, but in the end the desire to survive and the ability of man to adapt allow him to continue despite the undoubted difficulties. In conclusion, Three millimeters per day it is a story full of tension, but also of great teaching. As Stephen King said “Among the very few titles that I can really recommend to readers, envying them the experience of the first reading”.