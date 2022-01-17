Three Minds On Top: A Sequel? Jonah Hill has an idea

Speaking of Don’t Look Up, in which he stars with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill suggested the plot of a possible sequel to Suxbad – Three Minds Above The Hair, the film that opened the doors of fame for him.



It has been since 2007 that fans of Suxbad – Three minds above the hair are clamoring for a sequel to the hilarious and politically incorrect comedy with Jonah Hill, Michael Cera And Christopher Mintz-Plasse. For the moment no one has satisfied them and it is a real shame, because the film of Greg Mottola scripted by Evan Goldberg And Seth Rogen it brought us back to the atmospheres and the student spirit of Animal House and several other funny films that have made the history of cinema.

Today, however, the flame of hope is rekindled thanks to Jonah Hill, who has an idea for a sequel. He expressed it in an interview with W Magazine.

Jonah Hill’s idea for the Suxbad sequel

Here is what he stated Jonah Hill about Suxbad – Three minds above the hair 2 while promoting the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, which brought him back to work with his friend again Leonardo Dicaprio:

I’ve never told anyone. What I’d like to do is shoot Suxbad 2 when we’re 80. Something like “Suxbad at the hospice”. Our wives die and we go single again. This is how I wish Suxbad 2 was, and I would only do it if it were.

It is clear that, if this were to be the plot, it will still be several years before seeing the film, and who knows if, having become elderly, Jonah Hill and companions will still want to reprise their characters. And how will the seventh art evolve?

The other possible sequels to Suxbad

Jonah Hill he is not the only artist related to Suxbad for suggesting a sequel. A couple of years ago, for example, Seth Rogen he had admitted that he was frightened by the idea of ​​a Suxbad 2 or a spin off. These are his words:

I believe that, of all the films I’ve made, Suxbad is the one I would certainly leave as it is. I honestly don’t need any tweaking or improvement. I’m terrified of depriving him of something with a bad sequel or spin off.

Also Christopher Mintz-Plasse had toyed with the idea of Suxbad 2. First he had suggested a female comedy and then a film set in the past. Even the manufacturer Judd Apatow he wanted to shoot a number 2, but was unable to find members in the original cast.

Expression of a certain pop culture, Suxbad – Three minds above the hair it grossed nearly $ 170 million worldwide. On the rottentomatoes website, the film received 88% positive reviews.