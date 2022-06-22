Three months after the slap of Will Smith, Chris Rock gives up on presenting the Emmy Awards

Passing through Paris in May, comedian Chris Rock sold out. Bill Greenblatt/UPI/ABACAPRESS.COM

The comedian, who has experienced a resurgence in popularity since the last Oscar ceremony, was offered the presentation of the evening rewarding American series. An invitation he declined.

Chris Rock could have presented the Emmy Awards ceremony, which rewards the best series of the year, but the comedian and actor preferred to decline the offer.

The nominees for the 74e edition of the Emmy Awards will be announced on July 12. The prime time will take place on September 12 and the ceremony will be broadcast on the American channel NBC. In the meantime, no name has been officially announced to hold the reins of the Emmys evening. After Chris Rock’s refusal, Dwayne Johnson – aka The Rock – also received an offer to host the evening and also declined the proposal, according to Deadline .

Chris Rock has been on a roll since the Oscars. At the end of March, Will Smith went on stage to slap him after he made a “joke” about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Rumors are spreading in the Hollywood microcosm: the comedian, who has still not spoken publicly on this episode, could nevertheless resume his role as host at the 2023 Oscars to pull audiences up.

Indeed, audiences for the 2022 edition had jumped 58% compared to 2021, thanks to the slap episode. “My assessment of the Oscars is that it was truly a successful year for the show. Obviously there was a lot of controversy, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was really happy with the program,” acknowledges ABC Entertainment President Craig Erich.

The 95e edition would be the fourth ceremony for Chris Rock, while The prince of Bel-Air is written off the red carpet for the next ten years.

