Three months of Omicron: double the deaths of flu and the first cases of Long Covid

Three months of coexistence with Omicron have now passed and what has been understood is that this variant of Covid, the undisputed protagonist of the long tail of the fourth wave of the pandemic, is anything but a flu. Since then, there have been over 16,000 deaths – mostly over 70 and over 80 -, double that of a traditional flu virus which in record seasons does not exceed 8-10 thousand deaths in 6-8 months. Not only that, as demonstrated by the observatory of the Gemelli day hospital in Rome, it is now evident that the Omicron variant is also responsible for cases of Long Covid, the syndrome that after several months affects those who have been infected, even if it seems with lighter symptoms. .

Omicron only since late January

It was January 31st when, according to the flash survey byHigher Institute of Health this variant recorded an estimated prevalence of 99.1% with a regional variability between 95% and 100%, while the Delta was now only 0.9% of the sample examined. At the time, the advent of the new variant as predominant was still considered good news: Omicron had in fact proved more contagious, at least 3-4 times more than Delta, but responsible for less severe forms of Covid also thanks to the protection of the vaccine that works for hospitalizations, but less for infections and reinfections. Its contagiousness which has even increased with its sub-variants (we have now reached the fifth, the “Ba.5”) so much so that for experts it is now more contagious than measles, however, it has caused a resurgence of the pandemic with the contagion curve that even in recent days it has touched almost 100,000 cases in one day. High numbers that in the end also caused consequences on hospitalizations and then on deaths.

Especially the elderly affected

In the last three months there have been an average of 150-200 deaths. Numbers fortunately far from those of the most dramatic waves, especially the first and second when they exceeded even the 500 deaths per day, but still significant. The most important data is that the vast majority of the dead are elderly: in particular, according to the latest integrated surveillance bulletin of the ISS from 25 February to 27 March, 3030 deaths were recorded, of these 2070 are over 80 and another 820 are over. 70. In practice, over 90% of the dead are over seventy. In short, the alarm bell is there: even if Omicron will remain in the coming months, as is likely, caution, especially in the protection of the elderly, must be maintained. Also because the first evidence shows that Covid variant infections would also cause the so-called Long Covid syndrome

Disorders even after 3 months of infection

“Based on what we observe in patients who arrive at our facility, about 80% three months after the infection still have disturbances and after-effects. Obviously, those who suspect they have the so-called Long Covid come to us, but also the healthy who want to do some checks anyway “, he warns Matteo Tosato Head of the Foundation’s Post-Covid Day Hospital Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic Irccs in Rome, a structure that has just crossed the line of 2 years of activity and has followed about 3 thousand patients, of which 500 in pediatric age. “This syndrome – continues the expert – also affects patients who have had less severe forms even if those who have been hospitalized have respiratory problems and cardiovascular symptoms more frequently, but all the other symptoms such as fatigue and the so-called cognitive fog we see with the same prevalence also in patients who have had milder forms of Covid ». “Now – explains the Gemelli doctor – what must be understood is the impact of Long Covid on Omicron patients and on those vaccinated”.

Long Covid also with Omicron?

But who has been infected with the Omicron variant therefore also risks Long Covid? «Absolutely yes – explains Tosato – even if the patients we have seen post Omicron are still few: at the moment at our facility we have monitored about thirty with symptoms of Long Covid. Therefore, we cannot yet make analyzes on a scientific basis, but from an anecdotal point of view we can say that the percentage of patients with Long Covid after Omicron could be lower and perhaps with lighter symptoms, but it must be understood whether this apparently lower incidence depends on the Omicron variant or by the fact that in the meantime people have also vaccinated themselves with more than two doses, which also seems to have an impact on Long Covid ». “However, the message that rightly must not pass – concludes the head of the Post-Covid day Hospital of the Gemelli in Rome – is in any case that with Omicron this virus is like a flu and does not leave a trace on those who are infected”