three months of subscription as a gift, the new offer for Christmas

Among the Mediaworld Christmas offers below cost we point out a new PlayStation Plus themed promotion that will allow you to receive three months of PS Plus membership as a gift. Here’s everything you need to know.

On the Mediaworld website, the PS Plus 15-month subscription for 59.99 euros instead of 84.98 euros, this means that you will pay the subscription for 15 months at the price of the 12-month subscription, thus getting three months completely free. It should be noted that the purchase does not refer to the digital code but the physical card with scratch-off code and in this way PlayStation Plus becomes an excellent gift idea for oneself and for friends, delivering one of the two postcards to the recipient, a gift for sure. enjoyed by owners of PlayStation consoles.

The new PlayStation Plus promo flyer is valid in Mediaworld stores and online until December 19th and obviously while stocks last. The PS Plus subscription is valid on PS4 and PS5 and will allow you to play online, access a selection of free games every month, download free extra content for the most popular video games (Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite, APEX Legends, Rocket League and many others), get discounts on the best video games and access other exclusive benefits.