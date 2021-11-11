three more names for the “John Wick” prequel series

Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb (“The Outsider”) and Peter Greene (“Pulp Fiction”) have joined the cast of “The Continental” prequel series to “John Wick”.

The cast of “The Continental” expands

Three more names are added to the cast of “The Continental”. About a month ago the presence of Colin Woodell (“The Flight Attendant”) to play a younger version of Winston Scott portrayed by Ian McShane. It has now been made known that Peter Greene (the terrible Zed from “Pulp Fiction”) will play Uncle Charlie, Ayomide Adegun will play the young Charon (originally played in the series “John Wick” by Lance Reddick) And Jeremy Bobb (Alec Pelley in “The Outsider”) will play the role of Mayhew. We also know that Mel Gibson was cast for the named character Cormac.

“The Continental” tells the origins of the famous chain of hotels frequented by assassins, present in the John Wick franchise. Set in 1975, the series specifically follows young Winston Scott in contact with the New York underworld, where he meets some of the greatest criminals in the world.

Cast and production

Adegun will make his debut as a professional actor on the TV series. Bobb is reportedly filming “Butcher’s Crossing” with Nicolas Cage and will appear as Theodore Roosevelt on the Showtime series “The First Lady”. Greene has appeared on shows such as “For Life”, “Justified” and “Life on Mars”.

“The Continental” was made by writers and executive producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, who also serve as showrunners. Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are executive producers, with Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

The fourth “John Wick” film recently wrapped and will bring back Keanu Reeves as the protagonist, Ian McShane as Major Winston Scott, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King and Lance Reddick as Charon. There is currently no release date for “The Continental”, but John Wick’s fourth film is slated for May 27, 2022.

Roberta Rosella

