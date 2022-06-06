Three movies about mental health that will completely catch you – Metro Ecuador

The mental health It is a much discussed topic today, becoming less taboo and more normalized. There are several television and film productions that are responsible for touching on this type of sensitive issues.

Many films have delved into mental disorders such as schizophrenia, Asperger’s syndrome or depression, several of them being quite critically acclaimed.

That’s why we bring you a selection of three films that address mental health in some aspect that will surely catch you:

the black swan

The film introduces us to Nina, played by Natalie Portman, who is a dancer who is obsessed with dance. As the film progresses, we see how Nina loses her mental stability, immersed in the plot of the Black Swan play, which shows a negative part of the protagonist.

Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus

This classic of Jack Nicholson is one of the most applauded on the subject of mental health. The film introduces us to Randle PatrickNicholson’s character, who is transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution.

The film, released in 1975, was directed by Miloš Forman and is based on the novel of the same name by Ken Kesey. It was so critically acclaimed that it achieved win five Oscars.

the games of destiny

Lastly, we have this tape of Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. The film introduces us to Pat Solatan, who after losing his job and also his wife, spends time in a mental institution because he has Bipolar disorder.

Then he meets Tiffany, a girl who offers to help him reunite with his former partner, on the condition that he helps her with something very important. This role served Jennifer Lawrence to get her first Oscar.