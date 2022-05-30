Three movies about mental health that will leave you thinking

Talk about mental health It is very important and unfortunately, this topic does not usually have much exposure in everyday life and in large productions. However, over time, Hollywood began to become more aware.

In this way, several films they have delved into mental disorders such as schizophrenia, Asperger’s syndrome or depression. Some of these productions were critically acclaimed.

On this occasion, we have chosen three movies that they have stolen the attention of the public and that they focused mainly on this very important topic. If you haven’t seen them yet, this is your chance.

Jack Nicholson stars in this 1975 film.

Mental health and its representation in the world of cinema

the black swan

The movie introduces us to Nina, played by Natalie Portman, who is a dancer who is obsessed with dance. When the artistic director of the company makes the decision to replace the prima ballerina of “Swan Lake”, Nina has ample opportunity to own her role.

However, she will have competition: a new partner named Lily (Mila Kunis). While the protagonist is the perfect choice for the White Swan, the new dancer is the personification of the Black Swan. As the rivalry grows, Nina’s dark side begins to emerge and it will be hard for her to keep her relationship. mental health steady.

Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus

When we talk about mental health in the cinema, there are several films that exist to recommend; but this classic Jack Nicholson It was one of the most applauded. The film introduces us to Randle Patrick, who is transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution.

In charge of this psychiatric ward is the nurse Ratcheted, who keeps all of his patients cowering through medication, abuse, and electroconvulsive therapy sessions. This story was so critically acclaimed that it managed to win five Oscar awards.

the games of destiny

After losing his job and also his wife, Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) spends time in a mental institution because he has bipolar disorder. When he leaves the place, he begins to live with his parents and tries to rebuild his life.

Destiny Games was one of several collaborations between Lawrence and Cooper.

Things get complicated when Pat meets Tiffany, a girl who offers to help him reunite with his former partner, only if he helps her with something very important. for this movie, Jennifer Lawrence won his first Oscar.

