Three movies and five TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

There is no football championship, it is starting to cool … There is no shortage of excuses this weekend to shut up at home and watch something in streaming. And here’s how every week our recommendations for Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Let’s start with the TV series: as a new release there is the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, to give a bit of horror to the weekend. If, on the other hand, the first thought is not to lose the titles that are about to be deleted from the Prime Video catalog, then there is season 601 of Vikings expiring, as well as a series of souls, among which we have chosen three classics (among all the expiring ones we told you about; here instead the list of the best anime of Prime and here our review of Conan).

Let’s move on to the movies: the newest, Amazon exclusive, is Infinite with Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Just arrived on Prime there are also Stronger And The last man (which has nothing to do with the TV series on Star Disney +).

So here are our streaming tips for this weekend on Prime Video.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 (2021 TV series) – release 4 October

Genre: horror, post apocalyptic. Number of episodes: 20

Season 2 will conclude the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu) and Silas (Cumpston): four friends who traveled across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves. and on the world. As they face the mysterious Military Civic Republic and fight for control of their own destiny, objectives will change, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be lost and found.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold and Ted Sutherland.

Prime Video Link

Stronger – I am stronger (2017 film) – released October 4

To win back the heart of Erin, who left him, then took him back and then left him again, Jeff Bauman prepares a billboard and places himself on the finish line of the Boston Marathon. But Erin will never finish the race because a bomb explodes killing and injuring the audience and participants. Jeff is among the victims of the explosion… With Jake Gyllenhall

Prime Video Link

The last man (2019 film) – release 4 October

War veteran Kurt who returns from the front and finds only misery and perdition in the place he used to call home. Victim of his hallucinations, he finds refuge in the sermons of the street prophet Noe, who argues that the worst is yet to come. With Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel, Marco Leonardi.

Prime Video Link

Loading... Advertisements

Infinite (2021 film) – released October 7

Evan McCauley has skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Seeking to self-heal and on the verge of mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infiniti” comes to her rescue, revealing that her memories are real. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, the cast includes: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson.

Prime Video Link

Vikings – season 601 (2020 tv series) – deadline 14 October

Season 6 returns to follow the battle between brothers that made Bjorn the new king of Kattegat. But Bjorn struggles to play his late father. Ivar finds an ally in Prince Oleg, ruthless and unpredictable ruler of Rus’!

Prime Video Link

GTO Great Teacher Onizuka (2001 anime tv series) – deadline 14 October

Eikichi Onizuka has decided to change his life; leaving behind his past as a hooligan, he aspires to become the greatest teacher in all of Japan, more than ever attracted by the idea of ​​surrounding himself with young and beautiful students.

Prime Video Link

Mobile Suit Gundam (1980 anime tv series) – deadline 14 October

Amuro Rey, a young man from Side 7, finds himself in spite of himself defending the colony from the incursion of two giant robots, driving the new weapon of the Federation: the Gundam, a very powerful robot with which he beats his opponents, even if he does not know how to maneuver it. correctly.

Prime Video Link

Full Metal Panic! (2002 anime tv series) – deadline 14 October

In a world context made up of continuous wars, a secret organization named Mithril aims to carry out military interventions to quell armed clashes. Sosuke Sagara is a mercenary in the pay of Mithril who will take on the onerous task of protecting Kaname Chidori, a whispered girl, and to do so he will be forced to enroll in the same high school as Kaname.

Prime Video Link