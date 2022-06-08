three movies available on streaming that were key to getting his career off the ground in Hollywood

The deteriorated public image as a result of his extremely frequent trial with Johnny Depp seriously jeopardized the career of Amber Heard in Hollywood. This whole process has overshadowed a career of many ups and downsbut that he was close to establishing himself all through his presence in the DC Universe.

Of course, there are reasons to have doubts that it can have a continuity -she herself seems to be clear that many paths have been cut off-. maybe an occasion to remember some of the key moments of his careerwhich can be retrieved on different streaming platforms.

Friday Night Lights (2004)





Director: Peterberg. Distribution: Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke, Jay Hernandez, Lucas Black, Garrett Hedlund, Amber Heard.

His first on-screen appearance was in this remarkable sports drama that gave rise to one of the most celebrated and beloved series of the last two decades. It’s part of several of the movie’s key emotional points, so it’s arguably important to the success of one of the greatest football films we’ve ever seen.

Available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon and the Microsoft Store

‘Blind Fury’ (‘Drive Angry’, 2011)





Director: Patrick Lussier. Distribution: Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard, William Fichtner, Billy Burke, David Morse.

After several secondary roles and some protagonist in films not worth mentioning, he had the opportunity to shine alongside Nicolas Cage in this crazy action film that seems straight out of the panels of a crazy comic. A highly entertaining piece of trash that would have sneaked into a second installment of the Grindhouse experiment carried out by Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodríguez.

See in Movistar+ | Criticism in Espinof

Aquaman (2018)





Director: James Wan. Distribution: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Regardless of personal evaluations, it is the greatest success of his career. He might even earn the label of final, as James Wan’s febrile show is a triumph of comic fantasy, bringing back colours, gloriously tacky elements and a wonderful sense of shamelessness. Also a magnificent conception of the special effects to make one of the most colorful blockbusters of the last five years.

Watch on HBO Max | Criticism in Espinof