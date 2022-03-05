Three movies to watch on a rainy afternoon

In addition, these feature films over the years have been a success not only in audience but also in box office when they were released. These are the three love movies that you cannot miss in Netflix.

Before you

image.png

This great movie was released 2016 is based on the successful novel by Jojo Moyes. Without a doubt, it is the typical romantic comedy with a dramatic twist that manages to make us cry until the end of it. For its part, it has the bright smile of Emilia Clarke and the cynical pose of Sam Claflin to provide the necessary energy that makes it an extremely captivating film.

Before You – Spanish Final Trailer (HD)

Atonement. Beyond the passion

image.png

Released in 2007, it is an adaptation of the novel by Ian McEwan, and for many film critics, one of the best love movies of all time, this impeccable film took us to the summer of 1935 to discover the beginning of a story of lies, misunderstandings and truncated love. Starring Keira Knightley, James McAvoy and Saoirse Ronan, it’s got a historical drama for a while.

Trailer Atonement, Desire and Sin

La La Land: The City of Stars

image.png

Thirdly, we have to offer a nice romantic comedy from a few years ago that tells the wonderful love story starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and its even more dazzling soundtrack. It has one of the best endings in the history of cinema, and also one of the ones that makes us cry the most since it makes us feel like we are in that place.