Three movies to watch on Netflix before they leave the platform

After a tense day at the beach with her friends, Adelaide and her family return to the house where they are spending their vacation. As night falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands and standing in front of the house. Thus, this North American film confronts an endearing American family with an enemy as unusual as it is terrifying.

the vigilante 2

This film starring Denzel Washington, leaves the Netflix platform on March 15.

Leave the platform on March 15. This thriller was directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by Richard Wenk and starring Denzel Washington. The cast completes: Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Scarfe, Sakina Jaffrey, Lexie Roth, Caroline Day, Donald Cerrone, Abigail Marlowe, Alin Halajian, among others.

It is a sequel to the 2014 film The Equalizer, based on the television series of the same name. It tells how Robert McCall learns that one of his friends, Susan, has been murdered. McCall decides to go back to his old ways and seek out, find and punish the perpetrators.

london fields

london-fields.jpg Directed by Mathew Cullen, it is an American film that mixes thriller, crime and intrigue.

He leaves the platform on March 14. Directed by Mathew Cullen, it is an American film that mixes thriller, crime and intrigue. Known by its name in English, “London Fields”, it has a cast made up of Amber Heard, Theo James, Johnny Depp, Jaimie Alexander, Jim Sturgess, Billy Bob Thornton, Jason Isaacs, Lily Cole, Gemma Chan, Cara Delevingne, Hon Ping Tang, Jennifer Missoni, Henry Garrett, among others.

Released in 2018, the film tells the story of Nicola Six, an irresistible femme fatale who has a premonition that she is going to be murdered. However, instead of trying to save herself from her, she seduces three very different men, and she knows that one of them will be her murderer.