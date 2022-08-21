Three movies you can watch on HBO Max if you liked La La Land

La La Land premiered in 2016 and quickly established itself as one of the best musicals of the 21st century. Starring Emma Stone Y Ryan Goslingthe film is under the direction of Damian Chazelle. As for her story, this introduces us to Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a jazz pianist. Both meet by chance but quickly fall in love, however, their aspirations and personalities begin to present a conflict in the relationship.

The movie is available on HBO Max and curiously, on said platform there are also some films that served as a source of inspiration for it. Whether due to its staging, its costumes or its locations, winks and references are present. If you already saw La La Land and you were left wanting more, you cannot miss these recommendations.

Singin’ in the Rain

Also known as Singing under the rainis a musical that dates back to 1952 and is considered the best musical in movie history. It is starring and directed by Gene Kelly and also features performances by Debbie Reynolds Y Donald O’Connor. The story is set in the world of cinema, when the transition from silent film to sound film occurs, and where two actors fall in love.

Debbie Reynolds and Gene Kelly in Singing in the Rain.

We are talking about a classic movie and his influence on La La Land it is seen very clearly. From the dance around a lantern to the staging, the costumes, the colors, the choreography. Even the costume designer for the film revealed that they had been heavily inspired by the films of the time as they sought to make a modern musical that was also reminiscent of musicals from the golden age. And without a doubt, Singin’ in the Rain belongs to that time and is a film that must be seen at least once in a lifetime.

An American in Paris

Other movie classic made by Gene Kelly. Premiered in 1951 and directed by Vincent Minnelli (Judy Garland’s husband and Liza Minnelli’s father). The film took Oscar Award for Best Film and for Best Color Photography, Best Costume and Best Decoration. It is also considered one of the great movie musicals.

As its title says, the film introduces us to Jerry Mulligan, an American who, after the war, moves to Paris to work as a painter. But he soon finds himself involved in a love triangle between an American millionairess and a young woman who turns out to be the fiancée of his friend.

An American in Paris has been a great source of inspiration for La La Land.

An American in Paris was also a great influence for the film directed by Damian Chazelle, especially when it comes to production design and the ending. In both films, during one of the final musical sequences, the characters sing and go through different sets that change color and setting.

Rebel Without a Cause

A undisputed movie classicand also the film that catapulted to fame james dean. It premiered in 1955 and was directed by Nicholas Ray. In addition to Dean, it featured performances by Natalie Wood Y Salt Mineo. The film focuses on a group of troubled young people who are constantly in dispute over love and territorial issues, however, their rebellion ends with deadly consequences.

Rebel Without a Cause, one of the few movies that James Dean starred in.

the winks of La La Land to this film classic are more than obvious. Sebastian invites Mia to a screening of rebel without a cause and after that, they both go to the Griffith Observatory, a planetarium that became the iconic location where much of the film takes place.

