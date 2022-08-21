Entertainment

Three movies you can watch on HBO Max if you liked La La Land

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 31 3 minutes read

La La Land premiered in 2016 and quickly established itself as one of the best musicals of the 21st century. Starring Emma Stone Y Ryan Goslingthe film is under the direction of Damian Chazelle. As for her story, this introduces us to Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a jazz pianist. Both meet by chance but quickly fall in love, however, their aspirations and personalities begin to present a conflict in the relationship.

The movie is available on HBO Max and curiously, on said platform there are also some films that served as a source of inspiration for it. Whether due to its staging, its costumes or its locations, winks and references are present. If you already saw La La Land and you were left wanting more, you cannot miss these recommendations.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 31 3 minutes read

Related Articles

‘Barbie’: Margot Robbie says the script is the best she has ever read

26 seconds ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their wedding for the second time, in a sumptuous mansion

51 seconds ago

Without Blood, Angelina Jolie thanks Alessandro Baricco on the set

8 mins ago

What we suspected about Gal Gadot’s Tesla

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button