three negatives for Empoli! News Verona – SOS Fanta

The fantasy coaches are preparing for the 20th matchday of Serie A, which will be one of the most difficult in the history of fantasy football. Between Covid-19 and beyond. Before seeing all the games, let’s start with the premise. At least for the moment, for the Lega Calcio the program of the 20th day remains unchanged. “The current regulation – he explains Gazette – it does not foresee the displacement of the matches with a ceiling of players available “. So the League has decided, if there are no changes then all the matches will remain on the program and there will be no postponements decided by Serie A. Does this mean that all races will be played? No, it would just mean that the Lega Calcio will not intervene directly. But it would be the ASL to block the teams and therefore the games as a result. Each individual case should be evaluated in this way, we repeat that at the moment there are no different communications from the League such as the idea of ​​postponing the whole day. To help the fantasy coaches, we will update this article until 12.30 tomorrow. In order to understand which matches will be played and which not.

🚨 The latest news: Verona left for La Spezia, no ASL block. Alarm in Sassuolo, there are a total of 9 unavailable (including Covid, but also due to injury and the African Cup of Nations). The three cases that were in Empoli are now negative.

🟡 BOLOGNA-INTER

This too becomes a situation in doubt after the new four cases in Bologna: positive Medel, Santander (blocked in Paraguay), Van Hooijdonk and Vignato after Hickey, Viola, Dominguez and Molla. Mihajlovic’s team plays at home and therefore must not go away from the region, but 8 positive players are a lot. And above all four new cases 24 hours after the race. If the League, as it seems, does not intend to postpone any match, then the decision will be made by the ASL. “We prepare it and play it. I will prepare the matches as if they were to be played, then I will adapt according to what happens“Said Mihajlovic. At the moment, therefore, it is more yes than no, but the ASL is expected. Inter do not worry with Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano positive.

🟢 SAMPDORIA-CAGLIARI

Another match that it’s not at risk now. In Sampdoria Falcone, Augello and two staff members are positive. For Cagliari Nandez and the future purchase of Goldaniga.

🟢 LAZIO-EMPOLI

Lazio is one of those teams that do not communicate the positivity, even on Immobile there were no official announcements. Zaccagni, reports Gazette, has already had and passed Covid in recent days. In Empoli there were three positives in the team group, but as reported by the club “the three players previously positive at Covid-19 tested negative and will be reinstated in the team group after having carried out the checks required by the protocol for the resumption of competitive activity “.

🟢 SPEZIA-VERONA

It was a risky game, but in the end it should be played regularly. As reported by Sky, indeed, there was no intervention by the ASL Veneto. The team is therefore regularly traveling to La Spezia, where the match is scheduled for tomorrow: “In the early afternoon, the team left for La Spezia,” wrote Hellas. No block by the ASL despite the many cases of Verona: yesterday the company announced that it had 10 positives, of which 8 players. Today The Arena specified that of the 8 positives 4 are holders. The names were not disclosed, the only one was Magnani in recent days. If you play as it seems, then, the absences and positives will only be known at the last minute. Seeing who stayed at home. The positives of Spezia are known: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator.

🟡 ATALANTA-TURIN

And another one game at risk that could be ‘postponed’ by the ASL of Turin, as happened last year against Lazio. The team did not train yesterday for a possible outbreak. Today the outcome of the last round of tampons, then the ASL decision will come. Verdi returned negative, while there are 7 positives: 5 players and 2 staff members. As revealed by Tuttosport, 3 of the 5 positives are holders in the formation of Juric. In Atalanta Musso and Palomino were the two positives, they returned negative but they are out because the quarantine expires tomorrow.

🟡 SASSUOLO-GENOA

Sassuolo-Genoa also becomes a game at risk. As Dionisi said, “we will not have 9 players from the African Cup, Covid and beyond: we have some asymptomatics who are recovering, disposals, injured, in all 9 players will not be there “. In Genoa there is a new positive today: “Genoa Cfc announces that today a player from the First Team tested positive looking for Sars-Cov2 by molecular test “. They are therefore Shevchenko, Criscito, the 2001 Serpe and the new case announced today.

🟢 MILAN-ROME

Milan last night communicated a new positive in the team group, while there was also Tatarusanu already out. The situation at the moment is not alarming, in the Roma that will arrive away to Milan there are Mayoral and Fuzato as positive.

🟡 SALERNITANA-VENICE

It is one of the you are at risk, because the ASL has already blocked Salernitana which has a Covid outbreak. There are 11 positives, 9 among the players. The club has asked for a postponement but the Lega remains on the line of not postponing matches for now. So in case it would be blocked by the ASL. In Venice there are only two positive members and the club is ready to send the team away for the away match, but the problem is Salernitana. As he explains Sky, “The ASL intervened to arrange not only home isolation for the grenade card holders who had positive results, but also the mandatory quarantine for all their close contacts. In fact, therefore, the whole team group is in quarantine and, consequently, unable to carry out the activity “.

🟡 FIORENTINA-UDINESE

Other game at risk. The problem is not Fiorentina, who have two positive players at Covid (unspecified), but Udinese who must arrive away. The team, after the 9 positives including 7 players, could be blocked by the ASL in the day. The decision is awaited. In the event of a stop, he could not go to Florence to play the match, which would not be possible. Today The Gazzetta dello Sport to the unavailable for the match against Fiorentina he adds five (in addition to Pereyra). It is about Udogie, Soppy, Makengo, Nestorovski and Zeegelaar. Are they the positives? We cannot know for privacy, but in any case they are absent for tomorrow (and there would still be two more to reach the seven communicated by the club yesterday).

🟡 JUVENTUS-NAPLES

Will Juventus-Napoli be played or not? ASL sources refer to Radio Kiss Kiss Naples that the ASL Napoli1 Centro is working on the matter. The procedure is underway, the epidemiological investigation continues and at 3 pm an amendment will be issued. Meanwhile, Meret and a staff member joined the positives. Today Elmas was back negative. The Macedonian, as well as Osimhen and Lozano who are positive, had never returned to Naples and had not had contact with his teammates. Positive Malcuit was already in solitary confinement. Mario Rui (disqualified with Juve) and Spalletti, on the other hand, are returning from training, in addition to the Boffelli spring and a warehouse worker. Allegri said: “I think we will play tomorrow’s game”.

