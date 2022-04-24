Entertainment

Three Netflix comedies to laugh with Will Ferrell

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Each of the movies Will Ferrell It is a guarantee of laughter and fun. On this occasion, we share 3 comedies that can be seen in Netflix and that they are ideal to spend an excellent moment. Can you imagine what they are? To continue; the details.

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson

Will Ferrell: 3 comedies available on Netflix to enjoy at all times

Dad Wars (1 and 2)

Source link

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The movie ‘Madame Web’ starring Dakota Johnson will have its premiere in 2023

1 min ago

Moussa Dembélé will leave OL to … hinder Cristiano Ronaldo

3 mins ago

Rob Kardashian and the violence he suffered with his ex Black Chyna: “He put a gun to his head”

11 mins ago

Ana García confirms that the US did not renew her visa and suspended her family’s

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button