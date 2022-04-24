Three Netflix comedies to laugh with Will Ferrell

Each of the movies Will Ferrell It is a guarantee of laughter and fun. On this occasion, we share 3 comedies that can be seen in Netflix and that they are ideal to spend an excellent moment. Can you imagine what they are? To continue; the details.

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson

Will Ferrell: 3 comedies available on Netflix to enjoy at all times

Dad Wars (1 and 2)

To begin with, a double recommendation. Is about daddy’s warthe comedy starring Will Ferrell whose success was so great that there was no choice but to make a sequel.

In these comedies, Will Ferrell plays a stepfather who, due to certain situations, must establish a more than close contact with the ex (Mark Wahlberg) of his wife (Linda Cardellini). As if that were not enough, two great actors joined for the second installment: John Lithgow Y Mel Gibson.

The bad news is that the first of the two films is available on Netflix until April 30so seize the opportunity before it slips away.

Holmes & Watson

The characters created by Arthur Conan Doyle They have inspired a huge number of audiovisual productions, both series and movies. On this occasion, and at the hands of the director Ethan Cohen (not to be confused with Ethan of the Coen Brothers), the famous detective and his historical assistant star in a wacky comedy.

One of the biggest keys to the success of this comedy lies in the duo formed by its protagonists, Will Ferrell Y John C Reillywho had already worked together on films like Step Brothers (from Adam McKay). There are also big movie stars like Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Laurie (Dr. House) and rebecca hall.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

This is one of the most recent movies of Will Ferrell and one of the most particular of his career, since the comedian not only acts, but also stands out as a screenwriter. Beside Rachel McAdams (with whom he had already shared a poster in the wedding breakers), Ferrell He dazzles us as an Icelandic singer who dreams of representing his country at the Festival that gives the film its title.

In addition, this film has the peculiarity that it is a musical comedywhich allows us to appreciate the protagonist of The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy in an unusual facet in his career. The cast is completed by Pierce Brosnan, dan stevens, Graham Norton Y Demi lovato. The director is David Dobkinresponsible for works such as Judge.