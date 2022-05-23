Three Netflix movies to enjoy Scarlett Johansson

In recent years, Scarlett Johansson surprised everyone worldwide thanks to his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress put herself in the shoes of Black Widow, one of the most beloved characters of the Avengers.

After so much time accompanying said heroine, the interpreter was ready to say goodbye to this world and to get away from the comics. Now, she is preparing to star in new projects and demonstrate once again the great talent that she possesses.

The truth is that during his career as an actress, stood out in different movies that currently challenged her. In this way, she showed us the different facets of her and everything she is capable of. For those people who have not yet been able to enjoy her filmography, within the catalog of Netflix Some of the films he made during all this time are available. You can not miss it!

Scarlett Johansson shines in several titles within the Netflix catalog

The Scarlett Johansson Movies You Must Watch on Netflix

lost in tokyo

In Netflix you can find one of the best movies of Scarlett Johansson and of sophia coppola, the famous film director. Is about lost in tokyoa film in which the actress starred with BillMurray.

This production introduces us to Bob, a famous actor who is traveling in Japan. There he crosses paths with Charlotte. Both will share the discontent of their lives and thus will give rise to a solid friendship.

story of a marriage

The plot of this film available at Netflix, introduces us to Charlie. It is about a New York theater director who is married to an actress, whose name is Nicole. Both are parents of a little boy and are struggling to overcome a divorce process that will take them to the extreme, both in their personal lives and in their most creative side.

Behind this applauded film is the director Noah Baumbach, who also wrote the script and chose a cast of great stars. The main characters were Scarlett Johansson Y Adam Driver. For this work, the actress received an Oscar nomination.

Legend

Lucy

This production introduces us to a young woman named Lucy, who works as a “mule” for some drug traffickers. The girl ends up acquiring supernatural powers, after one of the bags of drugs that she transports breaks and absorbs the narcotics.

Another of the films that you can find available in Netflix with Scarlett Johansson as leading actress. This production received mixed reviews, and focuses on the action-thriller genre.

