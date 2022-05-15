Entertainment

Three Netflix movies with endings you didn’t expect

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

If you are a fan of psychological thrillera theme with unexpected endings that trap everyone until the last minute. We tell you three options to see in Netflix.

The difference between these films and the rest is that they are a subgenre of suspense whose objective is a confrontation between the characters, but not physically but more mentally or psychologically. The biggest bet is the intelligence of the protagonists to survive or discover a secret.

Source link

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Niurka Marcos is sincere and tells the “males” of “The House of Celebrities”: what do you want to see?

7 mins ago

From Johnny Depp to Elon Musk, all of Amber Heard’s partners

9 mins ago

Back Street Boys and their concert at the Tecate Emblema de CDMX: “absolutely epic”

20 mins ago

Petition to fire Amber Heard from new ‘Aquaman’ movie exceeds 4 million signatures

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button