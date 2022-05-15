Three Netflix movies with endings you didn’t expect

If you are a fan of psychological thrillera theme with unexpected endings that trap everyone until the last minute. We tell you three options to see in Netflix.

The difference between these films and the rest is that they are a subgenre of suspense whose objective is a confrontation between the characters, but not physically but more mentally or psychologically. The biggest bet is the intelligence of the protagonists to survive or discover a secret.

Fracture, one of the psychological thrillers that you can enjoy on Netflix.

Netflix: Three Popular Psychological Thrillers

weekend in croatia

Netflix premiered this film on March 3, 2022 and its protagonists are leighton meester (Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl) and Christina Wolfe (Kathryn Davis in The Royals). “The scenery is magnificent, the turns get the adrenaline flowing, and the performances are memorable,” he wrote. Marya E Gates at RogerEbert.com.

The story revolves around Beth (Meester), who flies to Croatia for a vacation with her best friend Kate (wolfe). They go to a nightclub and two men flirt with them, but Kate disappears and Beth goes to great lengths to find out what happened to her while she uncovers some very painful secrets.

Related news

Fracture

That psychological thriller American of 2019 had great criticism when it was released for the twists and turns that baffle the viewer. It features performances by Sam Worthington (Perseus in Clash of the Titans) and lily rabe (recognized for various roles in American Horror Story).

Fracture begins with a family’s road trip in the United States and their daughter has an accident, for which they must rush her to a hospital. There begins a psychological game in which her father, Ray Monroe (Worthington), does not know what is true, false or may be his imagination.

Trust nobody

The film is inspired by the novel Before I Go to Sleep and its filming took place in London, England. Its protagonists are the successful Nicole Kidman, Mark Strong Y Colin Firthwho recreate a story full of suspense and mystery that is revealed at the end.

“A woman survives a brutal attack, but wakes up every morning unable to remember her past, even the day before,” reads the synopsis on Netflix. Trust nobody It lasts 1 hour and 30 minutes, enough time to get involved in endless questions.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!