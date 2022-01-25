Three new faces alongside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Mark Strong will be one of the protagonists of the sequel to the Netflix film.

New actors join the stellar cast led by Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler for the sequel to the Netflix film.

New entry in the cast of “Murder Mystery 2”, the second chapter of the successful film of 2019 starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

In addition to the two Hollywood stars, ready to return to the set, there will also be Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith and Mélanie Laurent.

Sandler and Aniston have already confirmed their return in the film, in which they play Nick, a New York cop, and Audrey, his wife, respectively.

In the first film, the two go on vacation to Europe to reinvigorate their marriage, but at one point a chance encounter leads them both to be framed for the murder of an old billionaire. A few weeks ago, the two were seen in Hawaii while filming the film.

In total, the new entries will be eight. In addition to the aforementioned, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Zurin Villanueva and Annie Mumolo will also be part of the cast.

Change of directorial guard with Jeremy Garelick replacing Kyle Newacheck.

The film will be released on Netflix in the course of 2022.

Covermedia