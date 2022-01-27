three new functions at the counter

Three new functions are coming for users of Poste Italiane branches. Ready for the new Postamats for customers

Italian post expands its horizons more and more by offering more and more services to users. Moreover, customers, in addition to increasing, need to have more and more services. Digitization but also the safety and the usability of the tools offered represent paths that Poste Italiane have been following for some time with satisfactory results.

Postamat, new branches and functions

The latest news for the post office is the new Postamat at the service of users. The main feature is that this ATM offers new functions. The main one concerns the possibility of carrying out payments of cash that is a Postepay, Bancoposta or a booklet. This is an important innovation that allows to improve the service of the internal counters by relieving them from pressure. Furthermore, Postamat users can thus perform an additional function at the ATM in addition to the previous ones.

The other important functions of the new Postamats concern safety. They are in fact brighter and enjoy a system of video surveillance improved. In addition, the new Poste Italiane ATMs are equipped with a system anti-skimming which does not allow card cloning. This last function makes the new Postamats particularly safe against payment card fraud, which is numerous throughout the national territory.

However, it must be emphasized that the new Postamats, said Cash-In, able to perform in addition to the new payment function also all the previous ones of the “old” ATMs, are still present in a limited number. Are approximately About twentyin fact, the new ATMs capable of doing everything that is offered by the Postamats. In addition to the aforementioned operations, the Poste Italiane branches also offer payment services for main users, telephone top-ups in addition to the traditional withdrawal function. But gradually they will expand throughout Italy.