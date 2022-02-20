Three new Pokemon Funko figures announced

We bring a compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Pokemon and new Funko figures.

New Pokémon Funko

In the art that you have below, we can take a look at the new Funko figures that The Pokémon Compant has officially announced. They correspond to designs of Piplup, Lapras and Leafeon and are expected to be launched in all markets throughout this year. This is what they look like:

