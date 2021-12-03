three news and a dilemma in attack for Spalletti. A doubt by department in the orobics

Naples football – Luciano Spalletti has his men counted for the match against Atalanta. There are only eighteen men available to the Tuscan technician who will be forced to make a virtue of necessity. Gasperini shows up at the Maradona instead with abundance in all departments. In fact, there are only two unavailable in the Bergamo team: Gosens, struggling with a new relapse from the muscle injury, and the defender Lovato.

Spalletti and Gasperini

Napoli Atalanta probable formations

Spalletti, with the absence of Koulibaly, will place the Brazilian Juan Jesus alongside Rrahmani. Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui will act on the wings. In port Ospina. Lobotka reconfirmed in midfield with Demme and Zielinski. The Mexican Lozano will be diverted to the left side while on the opposite side a Politano, Elmas and Ounas jersey will be played. In attack, Mertens preferred to Petagna.

In the orobics there is a doubt per department. in defense they play a Djimsiti and Demiral jersey with the former slightly favorite. Freuler returns to midfield after the rest session while only one between Pasalic and Pessina will play from the first minute. In attack, space for the untouchable Zapata while the Malinovskyi-Ilicic ballot remains tight. Muriel is ready to take over from the bench.