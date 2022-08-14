Entertainment

Three of the best films of Asa Butterfield, the protagonist of Sex Education

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 44 3 minutes read

ESA Mariposa He currently enjoys a lot of recognition for his role as Ottis in the furor series sex education, whose three seasons are available on Netflix. However, the 25-year-old actor has participated in countless projects since he was a child and always stood out for his impeccable performances despite his young age.

From the age of six he became interested in acting and attended the Young Actors Theater school in his native Great Britain. And although she does not enjoy an extensive career, she Asa she has participated in great projects such as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children Y the space between us. In addition, he has worked alongside great directors and actors such as Mark Herman, Martin Scorsese, Emma Thompson, Ben Kingsley Y Harrison Ford.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 44 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Amaia Kids, the Spanish brand that Kate Middleton falls in love with and leads the boom in children’s fashion ‘Made in Spain’ | Style

3 mins ago

Cardi B uses boiled onions to wash her hair: details on her homemade hack for healthy growth

4 mins ago

What do I see on the weekend? Princess Anne of The Crown has a leading role to suit her

10 mins ago

The five Netflix series especially recommended for Virgo people

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button