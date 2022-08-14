Three of the best films of Asa Butterfield, the protagonist of Sex Education

ESA Mariposa He currently enjoys a lot of recognition for his role as Ottis in the furor series sex education, whose three seasons are available on Netflix. However, the 25-year-old actor has participated in countless projects since he was a child and always stood out for his impeccable performances despite his young age.

From the age of six he became interested in acting and attended the Young Actors Theater school in his native Great Britain. And although she does not enjoy an extensive career, she Asa she has participated in great projects such as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children Y the space between us. In addition, he has worked alongside great directors and actors such as Mark Herman, Martin Scorsese, Emma Thompson, Ben Kingsley Y Harrison Ford.

These are the best films of the British actor, who will return in the fourth season as the main character.

The boy in the striped pajamas

His first leading role was in The boy in the striped pajamas (The Boy in the Striped Pajamas) and that is because it portrayed the innocence of the protagonist. The film takes place in Berlin during World War II, specifically in 1942, where the Nazis took control of several countries in Europe and spread their hatred of the Jews.

Asa plays Bruno, a boy who is the son of a high-ranking soldier in the Nazi army. Due to his work, he and his entire family must move to an isolated house in Berlin. The completely innocent eight-year-old doesn’t understand his father’s job or the dire implications it has. As he settles into his new home, Bruno spends his time playing in the large garden and strolling through the surrounding fields, where he meets Shmuel, a Jewish boy in a concentration camp. They strike up an unlikely friendship, where Shmuel is more aware of his situation and tries to explain it to his naive new friend.

A moving story where we see the horrors committed at this time from the eyes of two children who do not fully understand why and beyond the differences that society imposes on them, they become great friends.

It is available for Spain on Netflix and HBO Max, for Argentina on Movistar Play.

Hugo’s invention

After his remarkable performance, Asa continued to climb as an actor and starred in Hugo’s inventionunder the direction of the talented Martin Scorsese. In this story of adventure and drama Asa is Hugo, an orphan who lives in a Parisian station and decides to steal in order to survive, there he meets Isabelle, an eccentric girl played by Chloë Grace Moretz. They are also part of the cast Ben Kingsley, Jude Law Y Emily Mortimer.

The children embark on a magical adventure and decide to use Hugo’s skill of precision, which he learned from his watchmaker father, to create an automaton, but one piece is missing. In their quest to finish their automaton, the youngsters will come across a mysterious character.

This film is the director’s first directed at a children’s audience and is based on the novel of the same name written by Brian Selznick. It is available for Spain on Amazon Prime Video.

Ender’s Game

Ender’s Game is a science fiction book published in 1985 by Orson Scott Card and is his best known work. The film, for its part, was released in 2013, the cast is made up of Aza Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Harrison Ford Y Viola Davis.

An alien species attacks Earth, thus starting a war between humans and this species called Buggers. Humanity almost succumbs in the confrontation, but a second invasion is imminent. So in order to defend themselves and preserve life on Earth, the army decides to train bright young men and train them. Thus the young Ender Wiggin is recruited by the army to be part of a group of gifted young people who stand out for their remarkable decisions regarding strategy in battle. Ender quickly stands out in his group and draws the attention of his commanders for his intelligence and remarkable leadership ability.

During several simulations Ender and his companions train to be able to defeat their enemies once and for all. However, the young man begins to doubt his path and the morality of his actions. You can find it on Netflix Spain, HBO Max for Argentina and Mexico.

