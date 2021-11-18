three of their songs in the new Pixar movie, Turning Red [VIDEO]

A total of three tracks composed by the award-winning company Billie / Finneas will be part of the Turning Red soundtrack

Turning Red is the title of the new film Pixar, out March 11, 2022. The trailer has just been shared (you can see it below). This is the story of maturation of a thirteen year old girl in the early 00s, the golden era of boy band. And just one boy band, of which she is a huge fan, will be at the center of the plot: the group is called 4 * Town.

For the occasion, two highly respected songwriters were involved in the project: Billie and Finneas O’Connell, thanks to their triumph at Grammy Awards 2020 and theirs international success, they made up nicely three songs for the movie. One of these, Nobody Like U, can be heard briefly in the trailer.

Of course, the two prodigies will not perform the songs in the film, as they are only the composers. But even so, their participation ensures a spectacular soundtrack. The producer Lindsey Collins he said: “We were big fans. We did this crazy pitch on a boy band to see if they were interested in writing and producing the songs. They were “.

Billie and Finneas continue to be recognized as one of the most successful musician pairs in contemporary music. Both have published two new albums in 2021, obtaining a great response and actually reaching a position of success by now cemented. This new project can only improve things for them.

Source: Variety