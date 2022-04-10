Three of those arrested in the Discovery case possessed weapons linked to the death of at least one person

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Public Ministry advances in the line of investigation related to the bloody crimes linked to defendants prosecuted for cybercrime in the case derived from Operation Discovery.

The district attorney, Osvaldo Bonilla, reiterated that the Public Ministry will present other charges against the defendants who were seized with firearms linked to crime scenes which include the death of at least one person and the injuries of seven people.

Bonilla said that “after receiving the positive results of the ballistics carried out by the Scientific Police, we have been completing a first process that we will take before a court with interrogations and video surveillance images.”

In this context, he announced that the forensic ballistics section of the Central Directorate of Investigation of the National Police determined that the weapons seized from the accused were at the crime scene. Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Dariman and/or Dari)Luis Alfredo Peguero Lora (El Pencil), and Génaro Antonio Hernández Caba Caba (Moreno K5).

The studies determined that Wellington Reyes Rojas was injured in these crimes, on July 27, 2021, on Los Rieles street, in Gurabo.

Also the minor JMD, Carmen Milagros Santo Bonilla and the Haitians Edwin Rafael Noel (Edwin Ventura) and Quiquiguad Davidan event that occurred on January 23, 2022, on Tamarindo street, in the Rafey sector, Santiago.

Weapons also refer to the crime scene where it was found dead Michael Camilo Luna Almonte (Pimpi), on July 31, 2021, in the Ensanche Bermúdez, in Santiago.

Also the one that resulted Haitian Maxis Iliatus injuredon October 22, 2021, at Calle No. 4, Valle Universitario, Yaguita de Pastor sector, as well as Jose Miguel Vasquez Vargas (Joel), on November 8 of last year, on Calle 6, corner of Avenida 27 de Febrero, in Ensanche Bermúdez, Santiago.

Those arrested in Operation Discovery resorted to lies and extortion practices and sextortion to drive its victims, residents of the United States, into a state of despair and emotional imbalance and thus get them to part with economic resources.

The criminal structure dismantled through dozens of simultaneous operations in the country, as well as in New York, used electronic networks and call centers that he set up for the purpose of contacting and manipulating those affected.

The Public Ministry has already presented the evidence for the coercion of 39 charged in the crime structure and, regarding this part of the process, Judge Yiberty Polanco, of the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services, announced in the last hearing that she will issue her decision next Monday, April 11.

Who are all the defendants in Operation Discovery?

The Public Ministry requests 18 months of preventive detention against the accused Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Dari), José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Sarah Altagracia Kimberly Rodríguez Ortiz, Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Máximo Miguel Mena Peña (Max)Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Ticket), Josué de Jesús Marte, Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández (Mayo), Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán (Alicate) and Anabel Adames.

Also against Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5)Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or La Valvla), David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas, William Hiche Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Durán and Juan de Dios Martínez Brito.

Also charged are Salim Bautista Santana, Enrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada (Blood), Jose Efrain Mejia, Victor Manuel Hernandez, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez and William Alberto Díaz Cruz.

Likewise, Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then Mena, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jáquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jáquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng, Bonifacio Daniel Estévez Irrizari and Linda Pérez.