Three out of every 1,000 people in the United States have died from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic

(CNN) — Since the start of the pandemic, three out of every 1,000 people in the United States have died from covid-19.



The United States had a total population of about 331.4 million in 2020, according to the US Census Bureau. And in the last two years, more than 993,000 people have died from covid-19.

Covid-19 has been especially deadly for people 65 and older. About three-quarters of all Covid-19 deaths have occurred in this age group, and overall, about 12 out of every 1,000 older people in the United States have died from Covid-19.

Death rates also vary widely by state.

In Mississippi, Arizona and Oklahoma, more than four in 1,000 people have died from Covid-19. In Hawaii, Vermont, and Utah, the death rate is one in 1,000 people.

Overall, Covid-19 has been the third leading cause of death in the United States in both 2020 and 2021, according to CDC data.

The United States is in a “transition phase” of the pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH), said, “Certainly right now in this country, we’re out of the pandemic phase,” on the PBS NewsHour program on Tuesday.

“I mean, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We’re at a low point right now. So if you’re wondering are we out of the pandemic phase at this country, the answer is yes,” he said.

On Wednesday, Fauci told CNN that his comments had been misconstrued to imply that the pandemic is over, “which is not what I said.”

“We are not over the pandemic. Don’t let anyone get this misconception that the pandemic is over, but that we are in a different phase of the pandemic,” he said. “A transitional phase, which will hopefully lead to more control where we can really return to some form of normalcy without total disruption to society, the economy, schools, etc.”