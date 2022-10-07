Three outstanding filmmakers make up the jury of “Los Cabos Competition” – El Sudcaliforniano

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, (OEM-Informex).- “It is a pride to announce that this year the jury of the Official Selection – Los Cabos Competition is made up of three visionary women committed to the art of cinematography and its multiple possibilities to represent our world and its diverse realities”, reported the organization of the eleventh Los Cabos International Film Festival.

The cinematographer and director Dariela Ludlow (Mexico), the screenwriter, director, producer and actress, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (Canada); and the actress and filmmaker Josephine Decker (United States), will be in charge of viewing, analyzing and selecting those films that deserve the Los Cabos Competition Award, granted by Nobu Hotel ($300,000.00 in cash to the director of the chosen film) and the Cinecolor Los Cabos Competition ($812,000.00 in image post-production services for the producer of the winning film).

ABOUT THE JURY

Darie Ludlow. Graduated from the careers in Direction and Direction of Photography at the Cinematographic Training Center (CCC) and member of the AMC (Mexican Society of Cinematographic Photography Authors), Dariela Ludlow is one of the most influential cinematographers in the current national film industry. . She has more than two decades of experience as a director, producer and director of photography, work for which she has been nominated for the Ariel Award for the films Los adioses (2018), Las Niñas Bien (2019) and Noche de fuego (2022). ; that we have had the fortune to exhibit in different editions of the Festival.

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers. Screenwriter, director, producer and actress. She is a member of the Kainai Nation (of the Blackfeet tribe) as well as the Sámi people in Norway. He wrote and directed, along with Kathleen Hepburn, The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open, a film nominated for six Canadian Screen Awards —of which it won Best Direction and Best Original Screenplay—, which had its premiere at the Berlinale in 2019. That same This year it also had its Mexican premiere as part of the Official Selection of the Los Cabos International Film Festival. Her most recent film, Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy, received the Best Documentary Feature Award at the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards.

Josephine Decker. As a filmmaker and actress, Josephine Decker has become one of the most celebrated independent voices in American cinema; Her work has been exhibited at various film festivals in Europe and the United States. In 2020, she was recognized by the Los Cabos International Film Festival with the Spotlight award, presenting the premiere in Mexico of Shirley —a film starring Elisabeth Moss, winner of the Dramatic Jury Award at Sundance—, along with a comprehensive retrospective of her work .