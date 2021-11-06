three owners are back for Spalletti

The very latest on the probable formations of Sky Sport of Serie A for Napoli-Hellas Verona. Spalletti finds three starters in the formation of the last match before the national break.

Probable formations Sky, Naples-Verona

Fbian Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne and Victor Osimhen will be there against Hellas Verona as announced by Sky Sport. Luciano Spalletti finds the three players after having missed the Europa League with Legia Warsaw as a precaution. Many changes compared to the trip to Europe for the coach, also starting from the goal up to the attack.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Insigne.

