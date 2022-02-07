Three paralyzed people start walking again thanks to the electrodes

The device consists of electrodes inserted into the spinal cord, which send electrical stimuli generated externally by a computer controlled by the patient to the muscles of the legs and trunk.

The operation of the device The innovative soft electrode system was developed under the coordination of Gregoire Courtine and Jocelyne Bloch, both of EPFL. The device sends electrical stimuli, which can be controlled directly by the patient through a tablet, which activate the contraction of the muscles in a coordinated way. In just one day of training, the three volunteers started walking again and were able to control complex movements, such as swimming and pedaling, even outside the laboratory.

The testimony of the Italian patient “The first steps were something incredible, a dream come true,” said Italian Michel Roccati, one of the three patients on whom the trial was conducted. Four years ago, a motorcycle accident resulted in a spinal injury, leaving him paralyzed. “Now I am able to go up and down the stairs and aim, by spring, to be able to walk for a kilometer”, added Roccati.