Three paralyzed people started walking again with electrodes. The first results of the research that also speaks Italian

The entire research path was published on Nature Magazine, one of the most authoritative journals in the scientific field. Three paralyzed people return to perform some movements independently thanks to a series of implanted electrodes in the spinal column. The study was conducted by the Polytechnic University of Lausanne (Efpl), in Switzerland. Silvestro Micera, an Italian researcher at the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa, also worked on the research. Grégoire Courtine and Jocelyne Bloch coordinated the project. The method presented on Nature it is based on the application of a series of electrodes inserted into the spinal cord. These devices are controlled by the patient through a tablet and are able to stimulate the muscles to make a series of coordinated movements, such as walking, cycling or swimming. Everything is controlled directly by the patients through a tablet.

One of the three patients who took part in this trial is Michel Roccati, an Italian who was paralyzed four years ago. A motorcycle accident caused him a spinal injury. The press agency Handle he reported his reactions: «The first steps were something incredible, a dream come true. Now I am able to go up and down the stairs and aim, by spring, to be able to walk for a kilometer ». The goal now is to increase the number of patients to be tested so as to commercialize this technology as soon as possible.

