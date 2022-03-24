Three people aged 79, 80 and 85 die from COVID-19

The Health Department reported this Wednesday three additional deaths from COVID-19bringing the total in this line to 4,158 since the pandemic began.

Through a tweet, the agency reported that two of the deceased were not vaccinated, while the third was inoculated, but did not have a booster dose. The victims were 79, 80 and 85 years old.

According to the noon update, one of the deaths reported today occurred on January 8, 2021. The other two occurred on January 11 and March 21, 2022.

So far this year there have been 837 deaths from this disease, most of them in the group of 80 years or older (393).

“Having a weakened immune system can increase your chance of getting seriously ill from COVID-19,” Health said, without specifying whether the three reported victims suffered from pre-existing conditions.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

38 deaths of people not vaccinated out of a population of 541,696 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people out of a population of 541,696 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 24 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,263,569 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,263,569 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 12 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,388,429 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

Demographics of deceased:

Breakdown of deaths from COVID-19 registered on March 23, 2022. (Capture)

On the other hand, the number of hospitalized for the virus dawned at 45, which is two fewer patients compared to yesterday’s data, Tuesday.

The total consists of 35 adult and 10 pediatric cases. Yesterday, this line was divided into 35 adults and 12 pediatric patients.

Among the adults, seven are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), five of them connected to a ventilator. No pediatric patient is in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate -updated at noon- was placed at 4.98%, about 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). This line has not been above 5% since February 25, according to the Health portal.

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – amounts to 59, while the average number of probable cases is 102.

Regarding vaccination, the Health portal reflects that 2,939,931 eligible people from 5 years of age (95.6%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,651,998 (86.2%) have completed the dose series.

In addition, 165,446 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,388,429 people aged 12 years or older have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,359,304 eligible to receive it (58.6%).

The Pfizer booster is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with Moderna must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson can receive the booster two months after the single dose.