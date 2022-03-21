Three people are shot on spring break in Miami Beach

A shooting on Ocean Drive sent three people to two hospitals Sunday and appears to be the first incident of gun violence resulting in injuries so far this Spring Break. A video shows vacationers fleeing the area when they hear at least four gunshots.

Vacationers stroll along the beach along Ocean Drive during spring break in Miami Beach, Fla., on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

In the images, the crowd can be seen from both sides of the street when policemen on motorcycles and in patrol cars, with sirens and red lights on, move quickly through the place.

At one point at least four shots are heard and people, mostly young people from all over the United States, run in terror away from the area.

Miami Beach Police Department spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said two people were found shot in the 800 block of Ocean Drive.

When the Miami Beach Fire Department took the injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center informed police that a man had been admitted with a gunshot wound.

An investigation linked that person to the two others who were shot around 12:15 am, but no further details were immediately available.

People suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or on the Crime Stoppers website.

Prior to that incident, a police officer in a golf cart was struck by a driver at Ninth Street and Collins Avenue. Rodriguez said she was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The incident occurred near Ocean Drive and 9th Street, NBC6 reported.

Police were driving the golf cart west of the dunes when a car struck the vehicle.

Police did not say the cause of the crash or if anyone had been cited in the incident.

Ocean Drive was temporarily closed to vehicular traffic, but was later reopened.

This story was originally published on March 20, 2022 10:03 a.m.

Related articles el Nuevo Herald