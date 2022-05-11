Three people arrested with 475 pounds of cocaine valued at $4.3 million in Fajardo

Three people were arrested last Sunday with 475 pounds of cocaine, valued at 4.3 million dollars, in Fajardo, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported Tuesday.

According to a press release, his agents from Maritime Interdiction and Air and Maritime Operations (AMO, in English) were carrying out ground surveillance of the shipment at Las Croabas, when they spotted a boat being pulled out of the water by a truck and trailer.

Observing this, the agents mobilized to the area.

There, during the inspection, one of the occupants admitted to having entered the United States illegally from the Dominican Republicwhile the captain of the boat said he had returned from Saint Thomasin the US Virgin Islands, and have failed to notify CBP of your entry.

Given this, AMO agents requested the assistance of a Puerto Rico Police dog, who alerted to the presence of an odor emanating from inside the boat.

Thus, the agents inspected the boat and they found a hidden compartment containing 202 bricks of a white powdery substance that tested positive for the properties of cocaine.

Following the discovery, special investigative agents from the United States Department of Homeland Security took custody of the three crew members of the vessel and the contraband for investigation and prosecution.

“Our agents continue to intercept illegal people and cargo approaching United States borders, investigate criminal networks, and use their knowledge of the air and maritime environment.”said the director of AMO’s Caribbean Division, August Reyes.

This was the second cocaine intervention carried out by the authorities in this same area of ​​Puerto Rico in a week.

The previous one occurred on May 1, when four people were arrested with a shipment of 374 blocks of cocaine inside a ship that docked on the east coast of Puerto Rico.

During the intervention, a dog from the Police Canine Unit gave a positive alert for controlled substances, so the boat was taken to port, where the 374 blocks of cocaine were seized.

The drug was not valued and the nationalities of the detainees were not revealed either.