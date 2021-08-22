Three people claimed to be the founder of Bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto – Economics and Finance

One of the most enduring mysteries of Bitcoin is the identity of its founder, Satoshi Nakamoto. Little is known about him. Its last exchange was in April 2011, two years after the network was established.

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

Satoshi Nakamoto’s importance to the Bitcoin ecosystem has surpassed his position as a founder. He is kind of a philosophical puppet, often quoted by people. Cryptocurrency Advocates discuss the future of Bitcoin development. For example, the two sides are in a Contended crossroads Bitcoin Cash (In itself is a fork of the original Bitcoin Blockchain) Claims to support Satoshi Nakamoto’s original view of currency. Bitcoin wallet Nakamoto related companies hold 980,000 Bitcoins (approximately $ 6.2 billion as of March 2020). Given that only 21 million Bitcoins will be mined, The shares held by Satoshi Nakamoto could have a significant impact on their prices if traded.

Although much effort was made to reveal his identity, the facts proved that Satoshi Nakamoto was elusive. Several people have been proposed, but none of them turns out to be without doubt Satoshi Nakamoto. Below are three candidates.

Dorian Satoshi

This may be the most compelling attempt to expose the Bitcoin founder. Weekly In March 2014, Dorian Nakamoto was identified as the creator of the currency. The publication of this article in cryptocurrency and the wider technical community caused an uproar, as this is the first time a mainstream publication has tried to understand the identity of the creator of Bitcoin.

Weekly It is claimed that there are several similarities between Satoshi Nakamoto and Dorian Nakamoto. For example, both are said to have liberal leanings and Japanese connections. (Dorian is a graduate of the California Institute of Technology with a major in physics, engaged in classified defense projects, and is a Japanese-American.) The author of this article also stated that Satoshi Nakamoto claimed that he “no longer” participated in Bitcoin, but had “passed it on to others”.

Dorian Nakamoto later denied this sentence and claimed to have misunderstood the matter. He told the Associated Press: “I have nothing to do with this.”

The magazine’s biggest mistake was publishing photos of Satoshi Nakamoto’s family. A rough image search can easily show its location. Although many people don’t believe Dorian Nakamoto is the founder of Bitcoin, the crypto community is shocked by the breach of his privacy.

However, the media circus is not without profit for Dorian Nakamoto. An online event has raised more than 100 bitcoins on its behalf. The fund is a way for the Bitcoin community to express “thank you”. In April 2014, Dorian Nakamoto appeared in a YouTube video with fundraiser Andreas Antonopoulos, thanking the Bitcoin community for their support.

Craig Wright

In most cases, people suspected of being Satoshi Nakamoto have either denied this claim or remained silent. This is not the case with Craig Wright, an Australian scientist.

As of December 2015, Wired magazine He wrote a personal profile on Wright, stating that “he has obtained the strongest proof of Satoshi Nakamoto’s true identity”. This article reported Wright’s Skype appearance at the Bitcoin Investor Conference in Las Vegas that year. He listed his degrees, including a masters in statistics and two doctorates. He also said: “I’ve been involved in all of this … I try to keep a low profile.”

wiredEvidence includes a reference to the “cryptocurrency paper” on Wright’s blog, which appeared a few months before the Bitcoin white paper began to spread. Additionally, e-mails and correspondence with Wright’s attorneys were leaked, mentioning “P2P distributed directors”. “Bitcoin has been around since 2009. By the end of this, I think half the people in the world will know.”

These claims were soon questioned. wired Follow his report and point out that there are some inconsistencies in Wright’s story. For example, blog posts appear to be out of date. Evidence also shows that the public encryption key associated with Satoshi Nakamoto is also outdated. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin also remained silent on the politics of the cryptocurrency world and even opposed Wright, publicly calling him a liar.

But Wright remained indifferent to criticism and used media attention to play an important role in the crypto community. He led a controversial fork of Bitcoin Cash that formed Bitcoin SV. He is also the chief scientific officer of nChain, a blockchain solutions company that provides services to corporate clients. By 2021, Wright has been involved in a number of legal disputes.If evidence is presented in court, these disputes could eventually prove or disprove his claims.

Nick Sabo

Nick Szabo is a computer engineer and law scholar.It is considered a revolutionary concept. Smart Contract In a 1996 paper. In 2008, he conceived a decentralized currency, which he called some gold, Bitcoin’s predecessor. He described Bit Gold as “a protocol through which expensive non-falsifiable bits can be created online with minimal dependence on trusted third parties.” This is similar to the concept of Bitcoin, which is a series of bit verification and verification transactions created by a computer network without a leader.

Author Dominic Frisby argues in his book that Nick Sabo is Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin: the future of money? Frisby consulted a stylistic expert and concluded that Sabo’s writing style is similar to that of Satoshi Nakamoto’s well-known writings. Another clue is that both Szabo and Satoshi refer to economist Carl Menger. Additionally, Frisby learned that Szabo had worked at DigiCash, which was a first attempt to introduce encryption technology into digital payments. According to the author, this strongly suggests that Nick Szabo is Satoshi Nakamoto.