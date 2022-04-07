three people died and for 10 more days there will be daily report of cases

According to information provided by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), 7,348 tests were carried out today and 654 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

Of the 654 new cases, 331 are from Montevideo, 69 from Canelones, 66 from Colonia, 23 from Cerro Largo, 21 from Rocha, 21 from San José, 18 from Treinta y Tres, 17 from Maldonado, 15 from Flores, 14 from Florida. , 14 from Lavalleja, 14 from Paysandú, 10 from Rivera, 8 from Soriano, 6 from Durazno, 3 from Salto, 3 from Tacuarembo and 1 from Artigas, reported the National Emergency System (Sinae).

Since the health emergency was declared on March 13, 2020, 6,052,993 tests have been processed and 892,454 positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered throughout the national territory. Of that total, 880,922 have already recovered.

Today three deaths with a diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in our country: two women died (one in Montevideo at 68 years old and the other in Canelones at 94 years old) and one man in Rocha (80 years old). So far there are 7,179 deaths with a diagnosis of Covid-19 in Uruguay.

There are currently 4,353 active cases, that is, people who are experiencing the disease, 33 of them are in critical care centers.

Of the total confirmed positive cases, 20,027 correspond to health personnel. 19,855 of them have already recovered, 142 are suffering from the disease and 30 have died.

To date, all departments register active cases.

Information

On the other hand, in its daily part, Sinae recalled that “on April 5, 2022, the President of the Republic acting in the Council of Ministers annulled the declaration of national health emergency decreed on March 13, 2020”.

“Notwithstanding this, until April 17, 2022 inclusive, the National Emergency System (Sinae) will continue to publish the daily situation report by Coronavirus covid-19 in Uruguay and will continue to update the public displays of bed occupancy in Health Centers. Critical Care (CCI) of adults and cases of covid-19 in the Comprehensive Monitor of Risks and Affectations (MIRA), as a transition to the weekly report that will be prepared by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) as the governing body “, Sinae added in a press release.