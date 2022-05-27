three phenomenal streaming movies where the actor flew high before ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

It is not a secret that Tom Cruise he loves high-flying action. I mean, fly planes. If possible, let it be seen that he pilots them. Or almost. It is not even necessary to resort to his recent ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ or his predecessor to verify that airplanes have been part of his filmography.

Therefore, to celebrate the impressive blockbuster that has just been delivered to us, we review other previous times when an aerial vehicle has taken off or attempted to land. Three great films, some masterful, available in streaming that give for an entertaining journey with little turbulence.

‘Night and day’ (‘Knight and Day’, 2010)





Director: James Mangold. Distribution: Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Dano, Jordi Mollà, Viola Davis.

An irregular but charismatic romantic and adventure comedy, with its little parody of spy films, vilified without much reason beyond the fact that Cruise was no longer in his prime. He and Cameron Diaz defend a crazy movie with several funny momentswhere they show quite a bit of chemistry together.

The action in the plane is more punctual, and it may not be the most realistic plane that Cruise has flown, but it is one of the best sequences in the film where the plot is detonated and the crazy tone for which he bets is established. james mangold. at least, an entertaining piece with old school charisma which can be seen as a warning of the dangers of dating Tom.

Watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video | Criticism in Espinof

‘Barry Seal: The dealer’ (‘American Made’, 2017)





Director: Doug Liman. Distribution: Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Jayma Mays, Sarah Wright, Jesse Plemons.

In this underrated adult drama we have the actor bringing to life the true story of the former commercial pilot who became a drug trafficker for the Medellin cartel. As if smuggling drugs into the United States with a small plane wasn’t pirouette enough, he too is recruited by American intelligence to try to bust the Latin American drug empire.

The high-flying sequences are the most Tom Cruise of an atypical film for what he has been delivering this decade, more focused on giant shows that fill the screen. here together with Doug Liman offers a complex portrait of an especially gray character morally speaking, doing the kind of commercial adult-oriented film that is becoming increasingly rare to see in theaters today.

See in Movistar+ | Criticism in Espinof

‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ (‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, 2018)





Director: Christopher McQuarrie. Distribution: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan.

It is impossible to fly higher than here -or it was until ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ arrived. ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ is a culmination of everything that the Mission Impossible saga has been pointingonce again upping the ante on wacky but realistically done action, incorporating fresh ideas while trying to connect with elements from past installments.

The occasional glimpses into the past of the character and the franchise are launchers for purely futuristic action sequences. It is difficult to keep one, since they are all made with the mentality of becoming the best scene in the film, but in this case we must highlight the Cruise’s dizzying assault on a helicopter in mid-flight to proceed to pilot it himself. Genius and figure to the grave.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video | Criticism in Espinof