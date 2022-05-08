Three pieces of advice from a Harvard expert for people who hate their jobs

The sad reality is that there is no worked perfect. Whether it’s because you took the job because you needed the money, or what started out great later turned around, or because the company culture changed during the pandemic and you no longer feel comfortable, there are many reasons that might make you want to quit. But, as always, it’s easier said than done and it may not be within his power to leave that post.

“If you can’t be in the job you love, love the job you’re in,” Lindsey Pollak, a bestselling author and career-building expert, recommends in an article she published in the Harvard Business Review.

What the expert argues is that no matter how or why you got to your job or how long you plan to stay, you can turn any position into a valuable stop on your career journey and use it as a springboard to your next opportunity. With an important disclaimer: if her job is purely toxic, she should probably do what she can to get out as quickly as possible.

The trick to turning any job into a great one is to shift your focus away from the aspects of the role you don’t like, and instead put energy into the opportunities your job can provide. Here are three ways to make the most of a job you don’t like:

1. Skills Development – ​​Build your CV and work on your skills to position yourself for your next opportunity

According to Pollak, consider ways you can turn your current job into a growth “curriculum” that will help improve your future career prospects.

For example, if you want to move up to a managerial position in your next job, take advantage of taking note of the actions and characteristics you like and dislike about your current boss, and raise your hand for any opportunity to demonstrate leadership. And, of course, he recommends taking full advantage of free training programs offered by companies.

2. Building Relationships: Meet Mentors and Deepen Professional Relationships

Every job offers an opportunity to build your professional connections and expand your network. Even if you change industries in the future, you never know how your current contacts might be connected to people in other fields.

She recommends signing up for any formal mentoring or networking programs offered by your current company, such as mentor events or quick networking.

“One of my rules of thumb when trying to grow my business or improve my profile is to ‘default yes’ every time I’m invited to a professional event. This is a great way to expand beyond your current group of friends and work colleagues If you want to meet new people and achieve new things, you have to put yourself in new situations,” he says.

3. Personal growth: let work help you build your self-knowledge and grow personally

Sometimes we learn more about ourselves in imperfect situations than in seemingly ideal situations, says Pollak. Navigating less-than-great work can be a great way to increase your skills in agility, resilience, resourcefulness, and more.

Maybe you can look for opportunities to experiment with a job you’ve never tried before and see how it might affect your self-confidence. Perhaps you can develop a mindfulness meditation practice that will stay with you long after this work is in the rearview mirror. Or maybe you’ve been so focused on your career at previous jobs that you neglected a hobby you could get back on your calendar.

The most important thing is that you take proactive steps to control your own happiness and future prospects. The choice to turn any job into a great job is firmly in your hands.