three playlists for multiplayer coming in December – Nerd4.life

343 Industries plans to increase the variety of the multiplayer from Halo Infinite during the month of December adding others three playlists to those already available at the moment.

Community Manager John “Unyshek” Junyszek announced on Twitter that three playlists for multiplayer are coming in December. Tactical Slayer (SWAT), Free-For-All (FFA) and Fiesta, the latter introduced with the Fracture: Keep event and removed earlier this week. According to Junyszek’s words, all three of the aforementioned playlists will not arrive in time for December 8, or the day of the debut in the stores of Halo Infinite, but will still be available by the end of the year.

Not only that, the community manager has revealed that 343 Industries is also working on one Social Slayer playlist which will have “multiple variations”, clamored by the Halo Infinite community. This will not be ready before the end of the holiday period, however, so it will likely be back in early 2022.

Staying on the subject, the developers of 343 Infinite recently responded regarding the doubts of the players regarding the presence of cheaters in the multiplayer of Halo Infinite.