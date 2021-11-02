Three positives, medicine is in quarantine at the Pordenone hospital

Measure in effect on the third floor of the hospital. Meanwhile hospitalized increased from 14 to 18, with the new spaces already partially occupied

PORDENONE. The positivity in the medical department, on the third floor of the Santa Maria degli Angeli hospital in Pordenone, has risen to three. The first infected patient, last Tuesday, was joined by two other people and the entire ward was quarantined.

The first infected woman (at home, it was later discovered, she had a positive relative) had complained of symptoms attributable to the infection and, at the time of accessing the hospital, as always happens in compliance with the protocol in force in the Western Friuli Health Authority ( Asfo), had been subjected to a swab, which had given negative results.