Three possible evolutions for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19

The World Health Organization presented this Wednesday its third update of the Strategic Preparedness, Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19, in which it observes three possible evolutions of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, one the most probable, another the most benign and the last the most feared.

The update, which is expected to be the last according to the Organization’s director, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreysus, points out that the most likely scenario for the evolution of the pandemic is that the coronavirus continues to mutate and cause less severe disease.

“Based on what we know now, the most likely scenario is that the virus continues to evolve, but the severity of the disease it causes will reduce over time as immunity increases due to vaccination and infection,” Tedros explained. at the weekly press conference on the state of the pandemic in the world.

Periodic spikes in cases and deaths are possible as immunity declines, which may require cyclical boosting for vulnerable populations.

The second possibility is the best possible case: the emergence of less severe variants against which booster doses or new vaccine formulas are not necessary.

However, the update indicates that the worst scenario, the appearance of a more virulent and highly transmissible variant, cannot be ruled out. In the face of this new threat, protection against cases of serious illness and death, whether due to prior vaccination or infection, will rapidly decline.

To deal with this situation, the current vaccines would have to be considerably modified and their application guaranteed to the people most vulnerable to severe forms of the disease.

WHO//Nana Kofi Acquah The World Health Organization helps countries strengthen their capacity to test for COVID-19.

How to end the acute phase of the pandemic

Faced with this trio of possibilities, the director of the WHO asked himself, how can we move forward and end the acute phase of the pandemic this year? And his answer was that the countries invest in five building blocks

First: maintain surveillance, laboratory work and the collection of public health information

Second: vaccinate, continue with social and public health measures, and sustain the commitment of the communities

Third: offer clinical care for COVID-19, and invest in resilient health systems

Fourth: advance research and equitable access to tools and supplies

Fifth: Coordination as the response moves from emergency mode to long-term respiratory disease management

“We have all the necessary tools to control this pandemic: we can prevent transmission with masks, distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation. And we can save lives by ensuring that everyone has access to tests, treatments and vaccines,” Tedros said.

The minimum target of 70% vaccination must be maintained

For this reason, he assured vaccinating 70% of the population of each country remains essential to control the pandemic, prioritizing health workers, the elderly and other risk groups.

In this regard, the WHO director was surprised that there are people in the global health community who consider that the 70% target is no longer relevant.

“Many high- and middle-income countries have met this target, seeing a decoupling between cases and deaths. Although some high-income countries are rolling out the fourth dose for their populations, a third of the world’s population has yet to receive a single dose, including 83% of the population in Africa. This is not acceptable to me, and it should not be to anyone, “she assured before clinching:” If the rich in the world enjoy the benefits of high vaccination coverage, why shouldn’t the poor in the world? Are some lives worth more than others?

UNICEF/Vinay Panjwani A woman in India puts on a face mask to protect against COVID-19.

Action against other pandemics

The head of the World Health Organization commented that, while his Organization continues to respond to the pandemic, it is also putting in place new measures to help keep the world safe from future epidemics.

“Today we are launching a new strategy to expand global genomic surveillance of pathogens with epidemic and pandemic potential. And tomorrow we will launch a new global strategy against arboviruses, the family of viruses spread by mosquitoes that includes dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever, and which pose a threat to more than half of the world’s population. “, ad.