Three probable new lineups in Fiorentina who will take the field at Maradona

CorSport - Three probable new lineups in Fiorentina who will take the field at Maradona

Italian could change something in the starting eleven.

Naples football – Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport writes about the training choices of the Italian coach for tomorrow’s match against Napoli in the Italian Cup.

Coppa Italia Napoli Fiorentina, the choices of Italian

“Tomorrow afternoon there will be some changes, even if not upsets. In midfield, for example, it is almost certain to use Duncan from the first minute. For the attacking wingers it will be a good fight with Saponara who could take Callejon’s place in the starting eleven, without forgetting the Ikoné option which remains a valid and fascinating solution especially for the right lane. of bending from the point of view of performances and goals “.

