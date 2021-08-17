Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot

If you are a fan of cryptocurrencies and you have not followed the project Polkadot, then you probably should.

Polkadot is a scalable, interoperable and secure network protocol. Allows the transfer of arbitrary data, not just tokens, on blockchain public, open and without authorization, and also on private and authorized blockchains. This makes cross-chain registers and cross-chain computation possible.

Ultimately, the purpose is to allow applications to obtain authorized data from a private blockchain and use it on a public blockchain. The example given on the Polkadot website requires a school to submit academic papers from an authorized private chain to a diploma verification smart contract on a public chain.

Polkadot itself is made up of 3 distinct networks, the Polkadot, Kusama and Rococo network. Each has its own function, with Polkadot expected to handle most of the project’s flagship developments.

There has been a lot of attention focused on Kusama’s first five parachain slot rods. But there are far more projects that rely on the Polkadot ecosystem that haven’t received all the attention they should have.

Below, we have outlined three promising projects currently under construction on Polkadot that are worth checking out and that will soon compete to win the slots that will allow them to build on Polkadot’s Kusama network.

1. KILT protocol on Polkadot

The KILT protocol is a blockchain protocol on Polkadot for issuing autonomous, anonymous and verifiable credentials. It is based on Parity Substrate and will have both a native blockchain and a native coin.

From the perspective of users, the KILT protocol allows them to claim attributes about themselves and have them attested to by trusted entities. These claims can then be stored as standalone credentials, known as certificates.

From the perspective of trusted entities, the KILT protocol allows them to issue credentials in exchange for money.

Ultimately, the network creates a new business model for anyone who has trust or wants to build trust. The identity data is hosted on the KILT wallet, called Sporran, which generates what is essentially “Social KYC”.

Social KYC can be used by people to demonstrate their control over their social network accounts, email address or phone number, etc. As soon as the credential is issued, Social KYC completely forgets the user and the entire transaction and never stores it anywhere.

2. Ocean protocol on Polkadot

Right now, a small handful of large companies and organizations have access to a troubling percentage of our data. Many of these organizations have access to powerful artificial intelligence (AI) tools, which make them dangerous for a free and open society.

The Ocean protocol on Polkadot unlocks the value of data by giving data owners and consumers the ability to publish, discover and consume data without compromising their privacy. Its “Compute-to-data” feature allows you to grant specific access to private data instead of granting direct access. Data scientists can run their AI modeling algorithms on this data by purchasing it.

The OCEAN token allows holders to bet on data, govern community funding, and buy and sell data. At this time, the circulation supply is 347.20 million and the overall total supply will be 1.41 billion.

3. Darwinia Network

Darwinia Network is a decentralized cross-chain bridge hub. It is built on substrate. Connect Polkadot, Ethereum, TRON and other heterogeneous chains via cross-chain asset transfer, as well as general remote chain calls.

Ultimately, Darwinia aims to build the future token internet. The main application areas of the network include decentralized finance (DeFi), the cross-chain NFT trading market and gaming.

Darwinia’s RING token is used to pay gas tax for on-chain transactions and cross-chain services. Darwinia community members can leverage the RING token to access staking rewards and gain voting power.

The future of the Polkadot ecosystem

The future looks bright for Polkadot and there are currently hundreds of exciting projects using the net.

Polkadot has strengthened over the past year. In February, a Forbes article even called him the “Ethereum Killer” – a bold statement if there ever was one!

To learn more about the purpose of the Polkadot ecosystem, check out its whitepaper. If you want to stay up to date with the hundreds of projects that are currently under construction on Polkadot, you can take a look at the PolkaProject list.

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights from the players in the cryptocurrency industry and is not part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

