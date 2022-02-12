three PS4 and PS5 games for less than 2 euros

Have a few coins left in your digital wallet and you don’t know what to do with them? We’ll take care of giving you some ideas! Thanks to the new PlayStation Store discounts, it is possible to buy good games at a really bargain price, practically less than a breakfast with a croissant and cappuccino. Clearly don’t expect big productions, but interesting titles that have a lot to say in their genre. Here you go 3 discounted games for less than 2 euros!

Stick it to the Man! (€ 1.99)

Stick it to the Man! is a weird adventure that at the dawn of the PS4 generation managed to get a decent media prominence ending up in the PlayStation Plus selection. Today, many years later, the production of Zoink (the same as Zombie Vikings and the recent Lost in Random) it is still worthy of attention.

The protagonist is Ray, who is a helmet tester by trade. One day like so many others he has an accident and wakes up with a giant pink arm on his head which gives him the sensational power to read minds. From moment to moment, Ray acquires the ability to change his paper universe by tearing it, folding it and sticking stickers to solve very difficult puzzles. Unfortunately, he immediately ends up in the crosshairs of the “Boss”, as he is accused of a crime that he did not commit.

Your job will be to help Ray in one extravagant adventure difficult to categorize in a more precise genre, since it mixes elements derived from graphic adventures, platform and action, but certainly able to thrill with comic ideas and hilarious characters, and to make your eyes pop with a graphic sector with a unique style. Read our Stick it to the Man! Review.

Onrush (€ 1.49)

If you love wheels but are tired of the usual motoring experiences, then we advise you to invest one euro and fifty in theoriginal as unfortunate Onrusha racing game developed by the ex of Evolution Studios on behalf of Codemasters.

Onrush is a team driving game with a combative disposition that defies gravity to deliver a healthy dose of dispassionate fun. Do not expect classic races, in Onrush the starting grid is absent and the goal is not to finish first at the finish line. Focus is everything focused on combat between twelve cars equipped with special abilities divided into two teams of six components.

The first impact can be alienating and it takes a few matches to get into the right perspective, but over time Onrush knows how to be appreciated thanks to a good driving model, an excellent feeling of speed and a lot of destruction. More details can be found in the Onrush review.

The Tecnomancer (€ 1.99)

We conclude this brief review with a product that is as imperfect as it is potentially fascinating for all science fiction fans. Set on the same planet Mars as the narrative universe of Mars: War Logs, The Technomancer is a third-person action-RPG that puts you in the shoes of a technomancer – a mighty warrior who can control electricity – on a journey across a war-torn planet infested with dangerous mutant creatures.

The strong point of the production is undoubtedly represented by its setting, which is the background to a narrative interweaving devoid of particular flashes but enlivened by the freedom of choice. The combat system, partly borrowed from the aforementioned Mars: War Logs, works very well and is enhanced by a character progression based on four talent trees.

The Technomancer is anything but a perfect title, but it is able to give various satisfactions to sci-fi lovers, all in all fascinating settings, a good characterization of the narrative context and some successful boss fight. Among our pages you will find the Technomancer review.