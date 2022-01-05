three-quarters of Bitcoin’s supply is illiquid

Although Bitcoin has been consolidating since the beginning of the year, the increasing illiquidity of the asset is painting a positive picture. With the latest weekly report of January 3, the on-chain analytics provider Glassnode shared some parameters of the Bitcoin offer, allowing us a better view of long-term macro trends.

The data reveals that, although the price of the asset has remained almost static, Bitcoin has become increasingly illiquid. Illiquid supply now comprises more than three-quarters, or 76%, of the total supply in circulation.

Glassnode defines such illiquidity when coins are moved into a wallet with no spending history. The liquid offer of BTC, which constitutes 24% of the total, is instead found in wallets that spend or exchange regularly, such as those of exchanges or hot wallets.

“We can observe that in the last months of 2021, even when the price has corrected, there has been an acceleration of transfers of coins in illiquid wallets”.

The dynamic suggests an increase in hodling and hoarding habits. Furthermore, the decline in highly liquid supply significantly lowers the chances of a strong sell-off or capitulation event in the near future.

BTC’s liquid and illiquid offering: Glassnode

Analysts conclude that these conditions indicate “the divergence between what appears to be a constructive dynamic of the on-chain supply, compared to the current bearish-neutral price action“.

Related: Only 1.3 million Bitcoins left on cryptocurrency exchanges

In the same report, Glassnode states that the total supply held by long-term holders has stabilized over the past month or so. This suggests that at this stage long-term investors have stopped selling coins and have become hodlers or even accumulators. “This provides a further constructive view of the market belief”, concludes Glassnode.

The current offering held by long-term holders is 13.35 million BTC, down just 1.1% from the October high of 13.5 million coins. Glassnode defines these long-term holders (LTH) as wallets who have kept their Bitcoins for more than 155 days.