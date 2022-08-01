Three reasons to see El Diablo dresses fashionable again

meryl streep Y Anne Hathaway star The Devil wears Prada, one of the most iconic Hollywood movies. Although it was released a few years ago, it is almost an obligation to see it once a year and discover new details that went unnoticed the first time.

The film earned Streep several nominations, including best actress in a comedy or musical. Furthermore, Hathaway’s career and Emily Blunt took off, with Blunt receiving rave reviews for her portrayal of Emily Charlton, the main assistant to the complex and intimidating Miranda Priestly, a character based on the famous Vogue editor, Anna Wintour.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway create a really fun dynamic with their characters. (Source: IMDb)

This cinematographic classic is a great representation for those who start in the world of work, the first projects and the difficulty of making one’s way. In addition, the story resonates with many since surely you once had a demanding boss, at times obnoxious, with whom you had to deal with every day.

These are the three reasons to watch The Devil Wears Prada:

1. You don’t know what to watch, this is the best comfort movie

After a complicated day full of stress, one of the best feelings is to sit down and enjoy a good movie. However, deciding what to see is difficult with the many options that exist today, but there is always a film that saves us from these difficulties, in this case, The Devil Wears Prada. It is entertaining, interesting and has very good performances by Streep and Hathaway, without a doubt it will not let you down. You will laugh, you will get frustrated and you will leave hopeful when you finish it.

Related news

Streep copied actor Clint Eastwood in many aspects to create Miranda. (Source: IMDB)

2. If you are frustrated with yourself or with your work

It’s clear that Miranda Priestly is one of the scariest bosses in the movie world and she’s constantly testing Andy. And at first it is hard to believe that almost Meryl Streep does not participate in the film because the monetary offer that they made to her at the beginning did not reach her standards.

This situation that the protagonist is going through with her first job is a challenge that many of us have gone through or are going through. Trying to combine professional and personal life is a difficult task for anyone and that is why it is so easy to sympathize with Andy. And we also observe the disadvantages of being one hundred percent aware of the work

In addition, it is gratifying to see how he grows in that world, learns and how it is possible to succeed with a lot of effort.

Andy is transforming his way of dressing to fit his new job. (Source: IMDB)

3. To give a touch of glamor to your day

Another highlight of the film is the excellent looks of the protagonists, every day Andy provided an outfit full of glamor and style. On the other hand, we see how the writing of the magazine works in the first person and we understand the way of production behind the camera.

And in a way the story is inspired by real life since the book on which the film is based was written by the journalist Lauren Weissbergerwho was Anna Wintour’s personal assistant.

Whether you’re in a bad mood or in a good mood, this movie is one of the best to watch if you don’t know what to watch and leaves an interesting reflection on labor relations, the difficult competitive world of fashion and on the professional path to measure. that we are growing If you want to see it again, it’s available at Star Plus for Argentina and Mexico, and in Disney Plus for Spain.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.