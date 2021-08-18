News

Three Reasons Why Bitcoin’s Current Bull Run Is Not Comparable To That Of Late 2020 By CoinTelegraph

Three reasons why Bitcoin’s current bull run is not comparable to that of late 2020

Current movements in (BTC) are often compared with those of late 2020, but this rally has some important differences. According to Pete Humiston, manager of Kraken Intelligence Research, Bitcoin in Q3 2021 is a completely different beast compared to Q4 2020.

GBTC maintains its steep discount Despite the fact that it went from $ 29,000 to $ 48,000 in just one month, Bitcoin is not yet witnessing manic interest and frenzied buying.

Higher price levels have indeed found solid support, but there is little evidence for comparable demand to that which marked the beginning of this year or the end of last year.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

