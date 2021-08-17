Three reasons why Bitcoin’s current bull run is not comparable to that of late 2020

Current Bitcoin (BTC) movements are often compared with those of late 2020, but this rally has some important differences. According to Pete Humiston, manager of Kraken Intelligence Research, Bitcoin in Q3 2021 is a completely different beast compared to Q4 2020.

GBTC maintains its strong discount

Despite having gone from $ 29,000 to $ 48,000 in just one month, Bitcoin is still not seeing manic interest and frenzied buying.

Higher price levels have indeed found solid support, but there is little evidence for comparable demand to that which marked the beginning of this year or the end of last year.

A case in point is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which continues to trade at around 13% off the spot price this week.

Although Bitcoin has recently seen a notable rise, the demand for GBTC has not grown parallel to the spot value. Furthermore, institutional investors do not seem to see GBTC as an excellent investment opportunity, despite the heavily discounted price.

At the peak of BTC’s bearish move, GBTC’s premium was hovering around -20%.

In this regard, Humiston stated:

“While positive compared to the 20% discount seen in May, GBTC is still trading at a lower price (-10%) than the spot price of Bitcoin. As demand grows again, which does not seem to have happened at the moment, we will likely see this discount slowly fade away as market participants want to take advantage of the opportunity to gain exposure to BTC at reduced prices. “

GBTC Premium vs. BTC / USD. Source: Bybt

Open interest and funding rates remain low

Two other factors that help define Bitcoin’s current market structure are the low open interest of futures and the lower-than-expected funding rate.

Both of these factors are at odds with the start of the 2020 bull run, and go against the tide with the price increase of recent months.

Open interest of Bitcoin futures. Source: Bybt

“In the period in which we saw BTC go from $ 30,000 to $ 48,000, open interest fell and the funding rate remained relatively low, albeit positive.“concluded Humiston.

“Neither metric followed BTC’s huge rally, which really took me by surprise. It’s not normal.”

However, the funding rate is much more positive now than in the post-May crash period.