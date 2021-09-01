Three reasons why Polkadot could be the next altcoin to hit new all-time highs

In August, layer-one smart contract platforms gained market share after the London hard fork of the Ethereum network failed to solve the serious problems of high fees and network congestion.

One of the top 10 protocols that has gained momentum without witnessing a significant breakout of its token to new highs is Polkadot, a multi-chain protocol focused on building cross-chain bridges between separate blockchain networks.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after hitting a low of $ 10.36 on July 20, the price of DOT rose 205% to a high of $ 31.70 on Tuesday as rumors begin to spread. of an upcoming alt-season.

4-hour chart of DOT / USDT. Source: TradingView

Three reasons behind the incredibly bullish outlook for DOT are its upcoming parachain auctions, a rapidly growing ecosystem of projects interested in launching on the network, and a steady increase in daily trading volume.

Parachain auctions awaken the community

One of the biggest factors behind the momentum of the Polkadot ecosystem is the upcoming parachain auctions, where projects compete for community votes with the goal of getting one of the limited slots available to launch on the network.

“The upcoming $ DOT parachain auctions should bolster demand for Polkadot. The token rewards for the $ KSM auctions have been fantastic, and I am accumulating and staking $ DOT in anticipation of this event. “

Polkadot’s “wild cousin”, Kusama, has already held the first series of auctions towards the end of July, and the second is scheduled to start on September 1.

In the crowd-loan process for parachains, users vote for projects by blocking DOT tokens for a set period as a way to finance selected projects that get one of the limited slots.

This system results in a reduction in the supply of available tokens in circulation, adding pressure to the price of DOT. The Polkadot network will start its parachain auctions at the end of all auctions on the Kusama network. The process has been fully verified, and so far the parachains on Kusama are running smoothly.

A whole ecosystem of competing projects

Another reason for DOT’s recent strength is the large number of projects interested in getting a parachain slot and launching their platform on the network.

The Polkadot ecosystem. Source: PolkaProject

As highlighted by the graph above, over the past year the Polkadot ecosystem has seen extensive growth in terms of protocols and support infrastructure, surpassed only by a few rival networks in the sector.

With the start of the parachain auctions on Polkadot on the way, it is likely that the ecosystem will continue to expand and welcome new projects, also considering that the parachain on Kusama are doing relatively well.

Related: Will Polkadot Save Decentralized Finance From Ethereum’s Scalability Issues?

Increasing daily trading volume

A third reason for the bullish outlook on DOT was the strong growth in its daily trading volume, currently at unchanged levels since the market-wide sell-off in late May.

“$ DOT is seeing a big breakout in volume today.”

According to data from CoinMarketCap, DOT’s 24-hour trading volume increased by more than 300% on Tuesday to reach $ 5.41 billion as the anticipation of the parachain auctions on Kusama excites Polkadot investors who see the success of KSM as an indicator of DOT’s future performance.

If Kusama’s network continues to run its auctions smoothly and leaves room for this process to begin on Polkadot, demand for DOT could increase, potentially resulting in higher prices for the asset.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.